London, Abu Dhabi – Oryx Global Partners (“Oryx”), the investment firm dedicated to facilitating the energy transition and securing supply chains through strategic investments in the minerals value chain, announces that it has secured a Category 3C (CAT3C) fund manager license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, and signed the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration.

Highlights:

Oryx invests in the minerals value chain, targeting critical and strategic minerals assets in favorable jurisdictions where they can create a positive impact.

Oryx secured the Category 3C fund manager license from the FSRA of ADGM, providing a robust regulatory framework for Oryx to manage investment funds and portfolios, whilst leveraging Abu Dhabi's exceptional infrastructure and global connectivity.

By signing the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, Oryx reinforces its position as a pioneer of responsible and sustainable practices in the minerals investment space, creating value for its investors and broader stakeholders.

The license enables Oryx to manage investment funds and portfolios, with their focus on advancing responsible and sustainable investment strategies in the minerals value chain, targeting critical and strategic minerals assets, in favorable jurisdictions.

ADGM has established itself as a leading hub for innovation in finance, committed to fostering a financial ecosystem that is trusted and progressive. The fastest growing financial center in the region, it is home to almost 150 asset and fund managers and almost 3,000 operational entities[1]. Oryx benefits from ADGM's infrastructure as well as its strategic location and connectivity to both Eastern and Western markets, allowing the team to reach its key markets and investors with relative ease.

Reinforcing its commitment to responsible and sustainable investing, Oryx has also signed the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration. This voluntary initiative launched by ADGM brings together financial institutions and industry leaders to drive sustainable finance and growth. By joining this collective effort, Oryx affirms its dedication to working collaboratively to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and advance the sustainable finance industry.

Zeno van Gils, Managing Partner of Oryx, said:

“We are proud to have secured our fund manager license in ADGM, which marks a significant step in our mission to facilitating the energy transition and securing supply chains through strategic investments in the minerals value chain.

“We'd like to thank ADGM for the efficient process and their support as we worked through the license application. ADGM provides us with a strong regulatory framework, access to a global financial hub, and a strategic location at the heart of international commerce and investment. We are excited to work in this well-established and dynamic region.”

Paul Schaffer, Managing Partner of Oryx, said:

"Signing the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration reflects our commitment to responsible and sustainable investing, which has been at the heart of Oryx’s strategy from the outset. We look forward to supporting ADGM’s work in promoting sustainable practices within the finance industry.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM, said:

“Oryx Global Partners’ focus on advancing sustainable investment strategies aligns well with ADGM’s commitment to a responsible, world-class business environment. We look forward to supporting Oryx’s efforts as they contribute to the Abu Dhabi financial ecosystem and the growth of a resilient global economy."

About Oryx Global Partners Limited

Oryx Global Partners is a specialist investment firm dedicated to securing supply chains and facilitating the energy transition through strategic investments in the minerals value chain.

The Oryx team, composed of financial, technical, and operational experts with extensive resources and investment management experience, utilizes a proven investment process to identify high-quality investments and deliver significant operational value-add.

Oryx is committed to delivering market leading returns to its investors and a net positive impact through its operations. Their responsible and sustainable approach enables Oryx to create lasting value through industry that benefits both its investors and broader stakeholders.

