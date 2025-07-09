Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a pioneering move towards sustainability and smarter mobility, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) has officially launched “Green Drive”, the UAE’s first Eco-Friendly driving training initiative, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based climate-tech company CarbonSifr.

At Emirates Driving Company, our strategy is firmly built around sustainability as a core pillar of our operations and services. We are committed to adopting best practices that support the UAE’s environmental goals. Reflecting this commitment, EDC has proudly achieved a AAA sustainability rating, the highest rating awarded by leading international agencies for exceptional performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

In line with this achievement, we have launched pioneering initiatives that bring our sustainability vision to life. One of these is the “Green Drive” initiative, a practical step towards promoting sustainable practices by offering the UAE’s first carbon-neutral driving training experience. This reflects our vision to protect the environment and contribute to the nation’s goal of achieving climate neutrality.

The initiative marks a significant step in EDC’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, aligning with the nation’s net-zero ambitions and broader sustainability agenda. Green Drive ensures that the carbon emissions generated during practical driving lessons are measured and fully removed through internationally certified carbon removal projects — at no additional cost to the student.

“As the leading provider of driver training in Abu Dhabi, we recognize our role in shaping not just safer roads, but a more sustainable future,” said Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company. “Green Drive is more than an initiative — it’s a statement that climate responsibility belongs in every part of life, including behind the wheel.”

Under the program, CarbonSifr uses internationally recognized carbon accounting methodologies to calculate the carbon footprint of each student’s practical training sessions, taking into account fuel type, vehicle usage, and driving distance. These emissions are then removed through investments in globally verified environmental projects ensuring permanent and transparent carbon removal.

“Green Drive brings together innovation, data, and climate action in a simple, accessible way,” said Onur Elgun, CEO of CarbonSifr. “The program allows students to partake in the UAE’s first Eco-Friendly Driving Experience.”

Initially available to students enrolled in EDC’s VIP car driving license packages, the program is seamlessly integrated into the learning journey, requiring no extra steps or changes to the curriculum. Upon completion of their training, students receive a Certificate of Appreciation, acknowledging their contribution to sustainable driving education.

The Green Drive program is designed to work with any vehicle type — not just electric or hybrid — and offers a unique blend of climate accountability and world-class driver instruction. EDC has plans to expand the initiative across additional license types and training packages in the coming months.

This partnership reinforces EDC’s role as a forward-thinking leader in driver education, leveraging technology to elevate both safety and sustainability. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s broader smart mobility vision by embedding environmental thinking into the earliest stages of road use and mobility engagement.

About Emirates Driving Company (EDC)

Established in 2000, Emirates Driving Company is Abu Dhabi’s premier provider of pre-licensing driver education and a trusted government partner in traffic safety. EDC is actively integrating artificial intelligence, virtual training, and smart yard technologies into its operations to deliver next-generation driving education across the UAE.

About CarbonSifr

CarbonSifr is a UAE/Abu Dhabi-based climate-tech company, part of Mubadala’s Hub71 in Abu Dhabi. Dedicated to integrating climate action into everyday life, they provide technology solutions to measure, reduce, and remove businesses' carbon footprint. Recognized for its efforts, CarbonSifr is pivotal in promoting climate awareness and accelerating climate action in the Middle East. CarbonSifr is TÜV Rheinland certified and a member of the UAE Carbon Alliance, Carbon Accounting Alliance. You can find out more about CarbonSifr at https://www.carbonsifr.com.