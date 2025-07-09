Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air Group today announced the launch of its summer training programme, FLY an initiative designed to inspire and prepare future leaders in aviation. The programme offers Bahraini school students an interactive, hands-on experience across various areas of the aviation sector.

This initiative reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to nurturing national talent and strengthening engagement with the education sector. The FLY programme aims to introduce students to the wide range of career opportunities available in aviation through field visits, guided learning, and real-world exposure across key business areas from airline operations and airport management to ground handling and technical training in collaboration with Gulf Air, Bahrain Airport Company, and other Group entities.

As part of its summer programme, Gulf Air Group has partnered with several community and education-focused strategic organizations to nominate students for participation. These esteemed partners include the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, Nasser Centre for Science and Technology, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, INJAZ Bahrain, Bahrain Bayan School, Ibn Khuldoon National School, and Beacon Private School.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Mohamed Matar, Chief People Officer of Gulf Air Group, said: "FLY is more than just a summer programme; it's a strategic investment in the future of Bahrain’s youth. As one of the nation’s leading employers, we are committed to empowering the next generation with the knowledge, exposure, and confidence they need to explore a career in aviation. This initiative reflects our vision of building a future-ready national workforce and positioning Gulf Air Group as a leader in human capital development."

The FLY programme is a reflection of Gulf Air Group’s mission in giving back to the community through impactful engagement, learning, and development. The initiative echoes Bahrain’s national vision for cultivating youth potential, preparing a future-ready workforce, and promoting economic sustainability.

About Gulf Air Group (GFG)

Gulf Air Group was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The Group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.