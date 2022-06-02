The Campaign is brought in partnership with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), ADCB and Centerpoint Online and lucky winners are to get the HUAWEI nova 9 SE smartphones

Dubai UAE: AppGallery, Huawei’s renowned application marketplace, launches a campaign in partnership with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), ADCB, and Centerpoint Online, offering UAE consumers an opportunity to win the HUAWEI nova 9 SE. This collaboration is an extension of Huawei’s ongoing commitment to cooperate with local brands and bring some of the best tech devices along with local user-benefit activities.

As part of the partnership, Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), ADCB, and Centerpoint Online gained access to Huawei’s latest technological capabilities, including the innovative app distribution platform, AppGallery. The partners also benefit from HUAWEI Ads’ cutting-edge mobile marketing solution that optimises ads to reach over 730 million monthly active users worldwide.

Elevating Huawei Mobile Services’ (HMS) all-scenario experiences, the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE features the HUAWEI SuperCharge (Max 66 W) technology in addition to stellar capabilities. The trusted, innovative, user-friendly, and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

In order to participate in the campaign, consumers can visit the social media accounts of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), ADCB as well as the ecommerce platform of Centerpoint Online and take an online trivia quiz for a chance to win the HUAWEI nova 9 SE.

Heba AlSamt, Digital Media Director for TV and Radio at Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) said, “We are pleased to partner with the innovative app distribution platform AppGallery. The application marketplace and HUAWEI Ads’ mobile marketing solution are a beneficial and qualitative addition to the digital transformation journey pursued by our Digital Media Department of Dubai channels. We believe that this collaboration will enable us to dynamically improve our digital services.”

AppGallery grants users access to a plethora of apps across many categories, including games, content, services and more. The marketplace has over 580 million monthly users and is available in more than 170 countries, and has over 5.4 million registered developers worldwide.

For more information about the campaign, please visit:

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI): https://www.instagram.com/p/CeQbNz6u6qo/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=%20link%20for%20Dubai%20Media%20Inc.

Centerpoint Online: https://www.centrepointstores.com/ae/en/spin-the-wheel

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider “1+8+N” strategy at Huawei.

Huawei’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers across the globe. In 2021, AppGallery witnessed over 432 billion app downloads across the globe.

