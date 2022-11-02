Dubai – Have you ever wondered how much time we devote on social media each day? According to GWI’s social media analysis for 2022, time spent on social media has increased slightly worldwide since Q2 2021, but consumers in the MEA region upped their usage by around 20 minutes in a matter of a few months. In fact, MEA is the only region where social media usage has definitely grown compared to pre-pandemic levels. More precisely, the time spent on social media on an average day in 2021 was 2 hours and 26 minutes worldwide. In our neighborhood, UAE users appear to favor social media a bit more, spending an average of 3 hours and 12 minutes daily in 2021. To put this in perspective, it equates to four full days per month.

Global Media Insight reports that Facebook has 8.14 million users in the UAE in 2022, making it the country's most popular social media platform. Instagram ranks second, with 7.73 million users. The video-sharing platform TikTok comes in at number three with 5.96 million users, just ahead of Twitter with 5.16 million users. No matter what the numbers say, one thing is certain: you want your smartphone to have access to every social network out there. Just like Huawei smartphones do. AppGallery, Huawei's open and innovative app distribution platform, is home to the world's most popular social media apps, enabling you to stay connected with your friends, family, and followers.

Downloading your favorite social media apps through AppGallery is a snap. Just launch the AppGallery on your Huawei device and log in using your personal ID, in order to enjoy a tailored experience, with offers, discounts and loyalty benefits. Hit the Apps icon at the bottom of your screen and then choose Categories. TikTok and the increasingly popular Rave can be found under the Entertainment Category, while others like Snapchat are located in the Social Category. Tap the Install button on the right side of the list and your apps will appear on your home screen shortly.

If you are not a fan of scrolling through lists, you can use AppGallery's Top Apps section to find the best social media apps. Enter the app’s name into the search field and locate it among the results. Then, tap the GET/INSTALL/OPEN button and AppGallery will walk you through the rest of the process. This way, you can download all the popular social media apps on your HUAWEI mobile devices. Since content is king in the social media world, AppGallery also offers a large selection of image and video editing apps to help you make every post pop.

AppGallery further enhances its user experience by providing reliable, official support to everyone, by upgrading its customer care experience through an enhanced live chat service in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa. On the other end of the line, a team of experts can quickly respond to queries regarding AppGallery apps and resolve any issues that users may encounter. For more details, click here.

AppGallery's ease of use, together with the hundreds of thousands of available international and local apps, are just a few of the reasons for its ongoing growth and success. AppGallery now has over 580 million monthly active users and is available in more than 170 countries and regions. In 2021, AppGallery recorded more than 432 billion app downloads, while Huawei has partnered with 6 million registered developers globally to provide every user with high quality, smart experiences.

For tips on how to download or get access to the latest apps on HUAWEI AppGallery, please visit: link

