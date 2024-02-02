The new stores include Skechers, Nine West, LVR, Birkenstock, and Aldo Accessories.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - In a strategic move that redefines the retail landscape of Abu Dhabi, Apparel Group proudly announces the opening of five iconic stores at Al Reem Mall: Skechers, Nine West, La Vie en Rose, Birkenstock, and Aldo Accessories. This expansion represents Apparel Group's dedication to diversifying the region's retail offerings and enhancing the shopping experience for its customers.

Apparel Group's selection of brands for the Al Reem Mall encapsulates a wide array of styles and preferences:

Skechers offers innovative and comfortable footwear suitable for all ages.

Nine West brings its latest collection, blending contemporary fashion with timeless elegance.

La Vie en Rose introduces a luxurious touch to the mall, showcasing premium fashion apparel.

Birkenstock presents its sustainable and comfortable footwear range, emphasizing quality and design.

Aldo Accessories completes this diverse portfolio with its chic and modern accessories.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, "Our initiative at Al Reem Mall is just the beginning of our ambitious strategy. By unveiling these first 5 stores, we're not only setting a strong foundation but also aligning with the broader economic goals of the UAE. This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting the government's vision for a diversified, sustainable economy, and it's a testament to our belief in the region's potential. As we continue to open the remaining 29 stores and plan further expansions this year, we remain dedicated to being a driving force in retail, significantly contributing to the economic and cultural fabric of the region."

Apparel Group’s expansion at Al Reem Mall is the beginning of a comprehensive strategy to elevate the shopping experience across the region. The Group is set to continue its growth trajectory, with plans to open additional stores, bringing new brands and unique shopping experiences to customers throughout the year.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/