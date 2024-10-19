Dubai, Apparel Group is excited to announce the upcoming opening of their lifestyle fashion brand R&B 2 new stores at Burjuman Mall Dubai & Mazyad mall Abu Dhabi, set to open by the end of October 2024. This is in line with their significant strategic expansion plan to increase R&B’s footprint by reaching 250 locations by end of 2025.

With more than 135 stores in operation, R&B Fashion has established itself as the fastest-growing lifestyle fashion brand in the region, highlighting its dedication to customer accessibility and ongoing expansion. The brand aims not only to open new locations keeping customer shopping convenience & experience in mind but also to develop vibrant, customer-focused omni channel environment where every visit to its brick n mortar store or to randbfashion app for online shopping, leaves a lasting impression. The new stores will feature an extensive range of more than 10,000 styles of apparel & fashion accessories designed to cater to a wide variety of consumers, enhancing the shopping experience to ensure it remains welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

Mr. Nilesh Ved, Founder and Chairman of AppCorp, expressed his enthusiasm for this new opening: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the UAE with the launch of our new stores at Burjuman Mall & Mazyad Mall. These locations are not just about expanding our footprint; it’s about getting closer to our customers and providing them with convenient access to trendy and affordable fashion.”

With its unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, Apparel Group's lifestyle fashion brand R&B’s expansion reflects more than just growth—it's a clear demonstration of their commitment to reshaping the fashion industry and building strong, lasting connections with their diverse community of shoppers.

About R&B

The fastest growing value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East & India. R&B was Launched in Oman-Muscat Grand Mall in Oct 2012 and has a strong presence with over 135 plus stores across 8 countries. R&B designs & develops own label fashion Apparel & Non-Apparel for Men Women & Children. R&B offers quality clothing at affordable prices across the GCC & India region. Our team of in-house designers ensures we are always ahead of the latest trends, creating great new looks for every season. We currently feature in OMAN, UAE, QATAR, BAHRAIN, KUWAIT, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA & INDIA. Our global experience allows us to deliver a brand and product ideally suited for diverse markets with varying customer requirements.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/