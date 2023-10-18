Apparel Group proudly announces the grand opening of R&B Fashion's flagship store at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. This reflects the group's commitment to enhancing shopping experiences with their esteemed homegrown brands.

Spanning a spacious 14,000 sq.ft, the store at City Centre Mirdif stands as a testament to R&B Fashion’s reputation for trendsetting. It offers a curated selection, merging international runway hits with versatile everyday fashion. Catering to children, women, and men, the range extends to fashion apparel, footwear, beauty, toys, and accessories. True to R&B’s ethos, the store champions diversity and body positivity, presenting styles in a vast array of sizes.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, "R&B Fashion stands as a testament to Apparel Group's unwavering commitment to quality and forward-thinking. The choice of City Centre Mirdif, one of the country's top-tier shopping locales, harmonizes perfectly with our aspirations for our homegrown brand. We eagerly anticipate our customers relishing the unparalleled quality and style that R&B brings to this bustling Mall."

Arun Pagarani, CEO of R&B Fashion, remarked, “Our new flagship store in City Centre Mirdif is more than just a retail space; it’s a commitment to our customers. As Dubai continues to be pivotal in our growth strategy, this launch aligns perfectly with our plans for R&B’s expansion in the UAE and the wider GCC territories. Given City Centre Mirdif’s stature in the premium retail domain, we believe our customers will be treated to an exceptional blend of style, quality, and shopping comfort.”

As Apparel Group expands its presence, the opening of R&B's flagship store at City Centre Mirdif highlights its commitment to outstanding shopping experiences. This new store enhances the group's reach and offers customers a unique blend of style and quality.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to Millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About R&B

The fastest growing value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East & India. R&B was Launched in Oman-Muscat Grand Mall in Oct 2012 and has a strong presence with over 90 plus stores across 7 countries. R&B is constantly striving and launching a new store every month, spread across 1,000,000 area sq. ft.

R&B offers quality clothing at affordable prices across the GCC & India region. Our team of in-house designers ensures we are always ahead of the latest trends, creating great new looks for every season.

We currently feature in OMAN, UAE, QATAR, BAHRAIN, KUWAIT, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA & INDIA. Our global experience allows us to deliver a brand and product ideally suited for diverse markets with varying customer requirements.