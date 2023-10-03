In a spectacular celebration of branding excellence, – Apparel Group’s internationally renowned footwear brand, Crocs, is proud to announce winning the illustrious Superbrands status. Along with other 9 brands, Crocs received this recognition at a grand ceremony held on 28th at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

The Superbrands organization, renowned globally as an independent authority and arbiter of branding brilliance, is dedicated to honoring exceptional brands and fostering the discipline of branding. The accolade is a testament to the relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction that each of the winning brands epitomizes.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his strategic perspective on the recognition, stating, “Receiving this prestigious Award is both an honor and a valuable affirmation of our strategic commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled quality and value, reflecting the strength and resilience of our brand portfolio. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team, whose consistent efforts enhance our brand’ s reputation and strategically position us for continued growth and success in the competitive global market.”

This award bear witness to Crocs’ exceptional ability to grow and exceed in the competitive market, reinforcing its status as a leading brand in the global fashion and lifestyle industry. The award demonstrates Crocs’ unique ability to resonate with consumers, offering products and experiences that stand out in the marketplace.

This recognition capitlises Apparel Group’s exceptional ability to nurture and grow brands in the competitive market, further solidifying their position in the global market.

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to Millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

ABOUT CROCS

“Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight and non-marking qualities that Crocs fans know and love. Since its inception in 2002, Crocs has sold more than 350 million pairs of shoes in more than 90 countries around the world.”

In 2023, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are TM campaign, please visit crocsgulf.com or follow @Crocs_middleeast on Facebook and Instagram.