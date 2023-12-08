In a notable expansion of its customer appreciation initiatives, Apparel Group's omnichannel platform, 6thStreet.com, has made a significant announcement today. Elevating its Unbox the Mega SuperBOX campaign, the company has now added not one, but two MG GT cars to its grand prize offering. This move marks a significant step for the company in enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

The promotion, a synergy of fashion and automotive excellence, is held in collaboration with Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), the official distributor for MG in UAE.

First-Ever In-Store Display of the MG GT

In a unique showcase, 6thStreet.com invites shoppers to experience the first-ever in-store display of the MG GT at the Phygital store in Dubai Hills Mall. This display allows customers to get up close and personal with the sleek design and sophisticated features of the MG GT, adding an extra dimension to their shopping experience.

Entry and Eligibility

To be eligible for the grand draw, customers are required to make purchases worth a minimum of AED 500. This initiative aims to offer shoppers not only quality products but also a chance to win a high-value prize, highlighting 6thStreet.com's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Spotlight on the MG GT

The all-new MG GT is a coupé-like fast back sedan that provides a sleek exterior design with narrow headlights fitted either side of its Digital Flame grille. With its striking two-tone red and black interior blend, MG GT evokes the feeling of a fighter jet while offering high levels of comfort. Available in two engine variants, MG GT is offered in the 1.5 Turbo model a powerful sporty drive; and the 1.5L engine that offers high efficiency coupled with an eight-speed iCVT gearbox.

Important Dates

The promotion runs until December 12, 2023. Participants fulfilling the entry criteria through purchases at 6thStreet.com will be included in the draw. The winners of the two MG GT cars will be drawn in the presence of DET officials. Recipients will be announced on December 14, 2023, underlining the significance of participating before the deadline for this unique opportunity.

