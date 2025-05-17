Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate in the region, proudly announces the opening of Koton’s renovated concept store at Dubai Mall, marking a strategic milestone in the brand’s growth journey across the region. Located on the first floor of one of the world’s most iconic shopping destinations, the store showcases an evolved retail identity with a curated focus on women’s and teen fashion.

This elevated store design reflects both Koton’s global brand direction and Apparel Group’s regional expansion strategy, combining trend-led collections with a modern shopping environment tailored to the UAE’s dynamic fashion consumer. The store offers a refined layout, immersive visual merchandising, and collections that reflect the brand’s signature blend of elegance, accessibility, and seasonality.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented: “The opening of Koton’s reimagined concept at Dubai Mall underscores Apparel Group’s long-term vision to strengthen our global brand partnerships through focused regional expansion. The GCC retail landscape is evolving rapidly, and with this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional brand experiences that resonate deeply with our customers in the UAE and beyond. Koton is well-positioned to lead in the value-driven fashion space, and we are proud to support its next chapter of growth in the region.”

Speaking at the opening, Chairman Yılmaz Yılmaz stated: “The Gulf region is of strategic importance for Koton’s international expansion. We are proud to launch our new store concept in such a prestigious location as Dubai Mall, in collaboration with Apparel Group. This partnership sets a strong foundation for future growth. We will soon launch Koton.com in the region as well and aim to expand our store network with nine new openings by the end of 2025.”

Currently operating 18 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, Koton, in partnership with Apparel Group, is charting a regional growth strategy that includes upcoming market entries into Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. This expansion reflects a joint ambition to accelerate performance, elevate customer experience, and establish Koton as a regional fashion mainstay.

Globally, Koton operates 449 stores in over 70 countries, offering accessible, trend-driven collections with a strong commitment to sustainability and women’s empowerment in the workforce. The opening at Dubai Mall not only strengthens Koton’s global momentum but also reflects Apparel Group’s pivotal role in accelerating the brand’s presence across the high-growth Gulf retail sector. This partnership brings together Koton’s international appeal and Apparel Group’s regional expertise to deliver a retail experience tailored to the evolving needs of GCC consumers.

About Koton:

Koton, a pioneer in fashion and retail in Türkiye, stepped into the ready-to-wear retail market with its first store opened in Istanbul in 1988. Today Koton trends and fashion reaches over 70 countries worldwide through 449 stores and online channels.

Creative and innovative, with a customer and technology focus, Koton merges seasonal trends with unique designs and follows a policy of offering them at suitable locations. Koton has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability with its "Respect Life" manifesto, and in 2022, 30% of its revenues came from sustainable products. With a 72% female employee rate and a 54% female managerial rate, Koton has proven its dedication to women's participation in the workforce and their presence in professional life.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision