Bahrain – Apparel Group, leading lifestyle and fashion conglomerate, proudly announces the grand opening of 19 new stores at The Avenues – Phase 2, further solidifying its position as a key driver of the region’s fashion and lifestyle industry. The momentous occasion was graced by esteemed guests, underscoring the strategic importance of this expansion for Bahrain’s economic and retail growth.

This milestone event witnessed the opening of 10 stores on March 12, with the remaining locations launching soon after, bringing an extensive portfolio of globally renowned brands to Bahrain. This strategic marks Apparel Group as the retail company with highest number of stores occupying nearly 10% of total retail space in the mall. The expansion reaffirms Apparel Group’s unwavering commitment to shaping the region’s retail landscape, introducing a diverse mix of fashion, footwear, and lifestyle brands tailored to meet the evolving preferences of Bahraini consumers.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated: "The grand opening of 19 Apparel Group stores at The Avenues – Bahrain is a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled retail experiences in the region. This expansion not only strengthens our footprint in Bahrain but also reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth and elevating the country’s retail sector. As we continue to scale our presence, we remain focused on driving retail excellence and delivering world-class brands to the market."

With this significant expansion, Apparel Group continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Bahrain’s retail industry, driving investment, creating job opportunities, and delivering an elevated shopping experience to the region.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Mr. Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision