Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a leading fashion and lifestyle retail powerhouse in the region, is proud to announce the grand reopening of ALDO’s flagship store at Dubai Mall, unveiling a revitalized concept that elevates both the brand and the customer journey. Located on the ground floor opposite the iconic Dubai Aquarium, the newly renovated store reintroduces ALDO with a bold, modern identity at the heart of one of the world’s most prestigious retail destinations.

The reopening marks a strategic milestone in Apparel Group’s continued investment in brand elevation and experiential retail. The refreshed ALDO store features a spacious, contemporary layout, integrating women’s, men’s, and accessories collections into a seamless, unified space that caters to a broad spectrum of style-conscious shoppers. A key addition to the concept is the Charm Bar—a personalization zone designed to enhance self-expression and drive deeper brand engagement through customizable accessories.

The launch event welcomed key influencers, media representatives, and special guests, generating strong buzz across digital and social platforms. Guests were among the first to explore ALDO’s newly launched Summer Collection, which takes center stage in the reopened store. Featuring vibrant footwear, statement accessories, and travel-ready styles, the collection is curated to complement the Eid break and summer season, positioning ALDO as the definitive destination for fashion essentials this season.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented: “The reopening of ALDO’s flagship store at Dubai Mall reflects our ongoing commitment to redefining the retail experience across the region. ALDO has always stood for accessible style and innovation, and this new store concept brings that promise to life. We are proud to offer our customers a reimagined space that blends global retail trends with a personalized, immersive shopping experience.”

The relaunch of ALDO’s Dubai Mall flagship underlines Apparel Group’s strategic focus on retail excellence, brand reinvention, and consumer-centric innovation. As shopper expectations evolve, Apparel Group continues to lead the regional retail transformation—bringing best-in-class concepts to life through design, technology, and experience-driven touchpoints across its portfolio. To celebrate the reopening, customers can enjoy 20% off with promo code ALDO20, valid both in-store and online until August 30, 2025.

About Aldo:

Founded in 1972, ALDO, the group’s flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach. For more information, please visit www.aldogroup.com and www.aldoshoes.com, and follow @aldo_shoes and #AldoCrew on social media for updates.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.