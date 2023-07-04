Two New Store Openings Cement Steve Madden's Strong Retail Presence in the Region

Steve Madden's New Flagship Concept Design Debuts Globally in the Middle East region at Avenues Mall, Kuwait

Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle is thrilled to announce the expansion of its renowned fashion lifestyle brand Steve Madden, in Kuwait with two new stores, a total of four in Kuwait. This expansion reinforces the group’s commitment to providing a unique and forward-thinking shopping experience for its Kuwaiti customers.

During the joyous occasion of Eid season, the Steve Madden stores graced the vibrant Avenues Mall, spanning an impressive 2,164 square feet, as well as the charming Assima Mall, encompassing 1,593 square feet. The Avenues Mall Steve Madden store marks a global first, as it debuts the location for the brand’s new flagship store concept design, placing Kuwait at the forefront of global retail evolution. These stores introduce a fresh and captivating store concept, aiming to elevate the customer experience through ingenious designs and unique visual merchandising.

This expansion follows the success of two existing Steve Madden stores at Al Kout Mall and Al Khiran Mall. With the addition of the new locations, Steve Madden's presence extends across 25 stores in the GCC, a testament to the brand's popularity and robust growth in the region with the Apparel Group.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of two additional Steve Madden stores in Kuwait," said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "This strategic expansion strengthens our commitment to deliver on-trend, global fashion experiences to our customers in the region. Our goal is not merely to open new stores, but to establish immersive retail destinations that enhance our customers' shopping journey, while also driving the growth of the Steve Madden brand in the Middle East."

As part of its expansion pipeline, Apparel Group is set to open more stores in key regions including Kuwait and KSA. This demonstrates Apparel Group and Steve Madden ambitious growth strategy in the region, keeping the brand at the cutting edge of the retail fashion industry.

As the brand expands, customers can look forward to more of Steve Madden's renowned range of on-trend, stylish footwear, and accessories for women and men, all housed in thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect the evolving demands of modern retail.

For more information on Apparel Group and Steve Madden, visit: https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, LC Waikiki, Aeropostale, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden licensees’ footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, eyewear, sunglasses, hosiery, jewelry, watches, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products as well as other select product categories.

For local store information and the latest boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other various branded websites.