Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Anxinsec, a global cybersecurity company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has signed an MOU with the Cyber Security Council to strengthen collaboration in the field of cybersecurity. H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government, and Anxinsec's Chairman, Alex, signed an MOU at the UAE’s largest cybersecurity event, GISEC Global 2024.

The primary objective of this partnership is to enhance joint efforts between Anxinsec and the Cyber Security Council to establish advanced capabilities in information technology, network threat detection and response, and incident response. By leveraging their respective expertise and resources, both Anxinsec and the Cyber Security Council aim to address emerging cybersecurity challenges effectively.

Anxinsec, renowned as an AI-Empowered Cybersecurity Solution and Service Provider, remains committed to safeguarding digital assets and ensuring resilience against evolving threats. With a strategic focus on innovation and technology, Anxinsec strives to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of governments and enterprises worldwide.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Alex, Chairman of Anxinsec, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with the Cyber Security Council to strengthen our collective efforts in combating cybersecurity threats. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity, and we look forward to working closely with the Cyber Security Council to advance cybersecurity capabilities in the region."

As part of the collaboration, Anxinsec and the Cyber Security Council will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness, knowledge sharing, and capacity building in the UAE and beyond. Both parties are committed to fostering a safer and more secure digital ecosystem for governments, businesses, and individuals.

