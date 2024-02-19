Campaign to be conducted under the theme “We Invest in Tomorrow”



Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the region’s leading centre of excellence for the development and training of future diplomats and leaders, has announced the opening of admissions for its 2024-2025 academic year, for the Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations.

AGDA’s unique and popular academic programmes are carefully formulated to equip students with a full range of skills and diplomatic knowledge, enabling them to effectively represent the United Arab Emirates, and its foreign policy, on the local, regional and global stage.

AGDA is world-renowned for its academic modules that aim to develop diplomatic and leadership capabilities, research potential, and thought leadership initiatives that potentially enable graduates to enter diplomatic service with MoFA and help to advance the UAE’s foreign policy around the world.

Through the “We Invest in Tomorrow” campaign, the Academy aims to attract capable young Emiratis to study academic programmes that prepare them to play pivotal roles in achieving the objectives of the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the highest levels, and to actively participate in the fields of international affairs.

AGDA’s admission criteria specifies that all PGD applicants must be UAE nationals under the age of 35, hold a Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) with a GPA of 3 or above, have English language skills to a minimum IELTS level of 6.5 (or be committed to achieving this level before programmes commence) and men must have completed their national service. All applicants must be willing to travel and serve their country abroad. Children of Emirati mothers residing in the country can apply to study the PGD programme, subject to qualifying conditions.

For more information prospective students can access and apply for the programme through http://www.agda.ac.ae/pgd prior to the deadline on 19th March 2024.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/