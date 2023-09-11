Abu Dhabi: Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in collaboration with Mubadala and ADNOC, is launching “The Centre for Climate Diplomacy” which aims to advance effective climate change research, underlining the importance of research in guiding the UAE’s foreign policy on climate change and inspiring ambitious climate action.

The primary objectives of the centre include coordination of a shared research agenda with academic and research institutions, and think tanks in the Middle East, to serve as a regional hub for climate research. Regular briefing sessions will also be held for government representatives and strategic partners. The centre aims to forge partnerships with public and private sectors, supporting their decarbonisation efforts.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC said, “The UAE continues to advance progressive solutions to address climate change and diplomacy plays a crucial role in enabling greater collaboration across public and private sectors. The urgent need for effective climate action at scale demands that organisations and individuals from every sector and from around the world come together to deliver tangible action. This requires diplomacy supported by evidence with a strong basis in science. Building on the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s strong track record in developing the skills, knowledge base and capacity for climate diplomacy, the Centre will leverage the collective experience, expertise, and resources of its partners to accelerate the global drive towards Net Zero.”

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), commented: “As the first country in the Middle East to sign the Paris Agreement, the UAE is actively committed to the implementation of initiatives to address the urgent climate crisis. The launch of our Centre for Climate Diplomacy is aligned with this commitment, focused on supporting diplomatic efforts to address climate change through a number of areas that include climate diplomacy, mitigation, adaptation, and finance. Our collaboration with Mubadala and ADNOC also enables us to develop comprehensive and holistic solutions to combat climate change, through diverse perspectives, capabilities, and networks. We believe that this platform will serve as a catalyst for innovation, encourage discussion, and present feasible solutions to address the challenge of climate change.”

Ahmed Al Calily, Chief Strategy & Risk Officer, Mubadala commented: “As the UAE prepares to host one of the world’s largest diplomatic summits, COP28, the imperative of advancing skills and knowledge in climate diplomacy could not be clearer. The Centre for Climate Diplomacy offers a valuable opportunity to advance our understanding of how to create real and transformative change. Mubadala is proud to be supporting this initiative and looks forward to working closely with AGDA in the future.”

The Centre for Climate Diplomacy will commence by establishing knowledge alliances with AGDA's global partners. It will invite experienced non-resident fellows to conduct research contributing to the global discussion on addressing climate change. The centre will also organise a series of briefings, publications, and events.

The Centre for Climate Diplomacy will encourage AGDA's involvement in joint research projects with other think tanks and universities. The main research pillars for the centre include Sustainable & Climate Finance, Energy Transition, Adaptation & Resilience, and Climate Diplomacy & Security.

Aligned with the global priorities leading up to COP28, the Centre for Climate Diplomacy will serve as a critical and sustainable platform for experts, researchers, and policymakers to collaborate and address the challenges of the growing climate crisis. By leveraging the collective expertise of key entities, this initiative aims to produce actionable solutions and drive transformative change on local, regional, and global levels.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com