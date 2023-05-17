Announcing the Merger of Khawarizmi International College and Liwa College of Technology in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi under the Umbrella of “NEMA Education”

Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri: the merger of the two colleges aims to ensure the quality of education, scientific research, students and graduates

5 colleges will offer 25 academic programmes and meet the needs of the next "50 Agenda"

Abu Dhabi: As part of its efforts to support the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which aims to equip students with technical and practical skills to drive the economy and train generations of specialists and professionals in vital sectors, NEMA Education has announced the merger of Khawarizmi International College with Liwa College of Technology in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, achieving a new qualitative leap in terms of ensuring the quality of performance in the new college. The merged college will include 5 advanced colleges offering 25 specialised academic programmes that cater to various sectors such as engineering, health sciences, management, digital media, humanities, and other majors.

Additionally, the college will provide sophisticated infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards including 35 application laboratories and an elite group of over 100 faculty members with distinguished academic competencies selected from prestigious international universities. The merger of the two colleges is a vital addition to higher education’s itinerary towards progress, at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular and the country in general, and will provide the labour market with specialised cadres that meet the future needs of national development.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of “NEMA Education”, affirmed: “the merger process of KIC and LCT aims to upgrade academic performance and provide an evolved educational environment as well as a developed infrastructure according to the best pedagogical and applied practices, that are adopted by the world’s most prestigious higher education institutions”. He asserted: “the merger intends to guarantee the overall quality of the educational programmes and majors offered, as well as secure international academic accreditation from specialised international authorities, whether for the programmes, the colleges, or the institution. The merger supports the wise leadership’s vision regarding the launch of the education system to set a standard for international competitiveness”.

Last June, “NEMA Education” acquired a 100% ownership stake in Liwa College of Technology (formerly Emirates College of Technology), which was established in 1993 after gaining recognition from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and currently offers a wide range of academic programmes with over 1,700 enrolled students. Moreover, “NEMA Education” was established as an academic branch of “NEMA Holding” (formerly “Abu Dhabi University Holding Company”, established in 2006 in the UAE). Liwa College of Technology, however, represents a new addition to the portfolio of institutions operating in the higher education and vocational training sectors for companies owned by “NEMA Education”, including Abu Dhabi University, Knowledge Group, and Khwarizmi International College. ”NEMA Education” has over ten thousand students enrolled in its educational institutions and thousands more who receive professional training through its training institutions.

Dr. Aldhaheri added: “the acquisition of Liwa College of Technology is in line with our continued efforts to support the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030. At “NEMA Education”, we proceed according to meticulously thought-out plans and have enough confidence in our ability to work effectively to adapt to the needs of students and provide the various vital sectors with qualified cadres, driving the national economy’s engine, and reflecting our strategy in the improvement of the higher education sector’s quality over the next 50 years”.

After the acquisition of Liwa College of Technology, “NEMA Education” conducted a comprehensive study which concluded that, overall, there are positive effects of the merger of this college with Khawarizmi International College. Therefore, the process is contributing to the strengthening of “NEMA Education’s capacity to expand the offer and development of quality programmes and specialisations, and professional training services. The merger is also strengthening the company’s role in the provision of quality education and specialised knowledge to meet the aspirations of its wise leadership for the next 50 years and to enhance the sustainability of the competitiveness of the higher education sector in the country.

Moreover, Liwa College of Technology is one of the first private higher education institutions in the UAE to obtain a licence and academic accreditation for its programmes. More than 7,500 students have graduated from LCT and entered the workforce, achieving success in their professional careers and making important contributions to the community.

It should be mentioned that Khawarizmi International College was launched in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi about 4 decades ago, and has provided the social community and job market of the Emirate, country, and region, with more than 35,000 graduates and trainees. Additionally, by merging the two colleges, students will be part of a quantum leap in quality, whether in terms of programmes, or internships and job opportunities available for graduates. Moreover, the merger process is bringing promising prospects for strategic partnerships with various business sectors in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country.

The merger will, therefore, result in significant benefits that will enhance the academic balance and cumulative experience of KIC and LCT. In fact, by combining the experiences of both institutions, Liwa College of Technology will forge a new step forward in academic performance, making it one of the most prestigious colleges and academic institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dubai and the UAE.

About “NEMA Education”

”NEMA Education” was established as an academic branch of “NEMA Holding” (formerly Abu Dhabi University Holding Company, established in 2006 in the UAE). Liwa College of Technology represents a new addition to the portfolio of institutions operating in higher education and professional training sectors among the companies owned by “NEMA Education” including Abu Dhabi University, Knowledge Group and Khawarizmi International College. “NEMA Education” includes more than 10,000 students enrolled in its educational institutions and thousands more who receive professional training through its training institutions.

About Liwa College of Technology

Liwa College of Technology (formerly Emirates College of Technology) was established in 1993 after gaining recognition from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Over 1,700 students are enrolled in 5 advanced colleges that offer 25 specialised academic programmes that cater to various sectors of engineering, health and business sciences, digital media, humanities, and other disciplines. The college also provides a state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the highest international standards, including 35 applied laboratories and an elite group of 100 faculty members with distinguished academic skills from prestigious international universities, strengthening the college’s status. Liwa College of Technology is considered one of the first private higher education institutions to obtain an academic licence and accreditation for its programmes in the UAE. Over 7,500 LCT graduates have joined the workforce, and many of them have achieved significant professional success and made several community contributions. Moreover, the college enjoys a modern campus equipped with the latest laboratories and educational tools and prepares for the adoption of new programmes in advanced scientific fields that meet the needs of the labour market in the Emirates. Furthermore, the college enjoys a special location in the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi, and comprises 4 colleges that offer high-quality academic educational services in the fields of engineering, business administration, health sciences, media, and public relations.

About Khawarizmi International College

Al-Khwarizmi International College was launched in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi nearly 4 decades ago, and offered a wide range of academic programmes in the fields of business, health and medical sciences, technology, media, and graphic design. and baccalaureate studies in this college. Currently, there are about 1,300 students enrolled in its Abu Dhabi and Al Ain campuses. KIC has provided the society and labour market of the Emirate, country, and region with more than 35,000 graduates and trainees who have completed their diplomas and bachelor’s studies at this college.