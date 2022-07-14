Abu Dhabi, UAE – Anghami has announced an innovative update to its charts as it continues to enhance the platform and provide the best experience for its 70+ million users.

Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the fastest growing music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has upgraded its music charts algorithm to better reflect which tracks are most popular.

With more than 70+ million songs, Anghami’s charts are the main reference point for music consumption in the MENA region. The company has now upgraded its algorithm to ensure users and artists are kept up to date with the ever-changing streaming scene. Elie Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Anghami, explains: “As we maintain our regional leadership in streaming technology, it’s important that we maintain transparency and keep our users up to date with exactly how our charts work and crucially, with what’s going on in the industry. We also realize how important these charts are as they affect artists’ careers and people’s listening choices every day, and so we want to ensure they’re not open to fraud or malicious attempts to manipulate listening figures.”.

The existing chart-generating algorithm had strict fraud checks built-in that sometimes mistook a user enjoying a song on repeat for a fraudulent activity. The new iteration is still able to detect fraud accurately while accounting for people playing a song on repeat all day long. It also takes into account those older tracks that suddenly resurface on social media and become popular again - not just the newest and latest song.

In this week’s chart, for example, Amr Diab, Marshmello x Nancy Ajram Duet and Assala are all competing to be top of Anghami’s global chart, however, older tracks such as Sia’s 2016 hit ‘Unstoppable’, Tom Odell’s 2013 ‘Another Love’, have also made it into the charts. Additionally, Wegz’ 'El Bakht' and Harry Styles’ 'As It Was' are both showing no signs of slowing down since their release.

“After hearing from artists across the region, from local and international music labels, and from loyal fans, with the help of our world-class engineering and data science teams, we've re-implemented our charts using the latest technology. Issued daily every morning, they’re now based on total plays of the previous day, not on unique users, and capped at 100 plays per user. There is also no difference between an old song from back in the day or a brand-new track that’s just come out; all are treated equally regardless of release date.” Habib continues.

Anghami continuously upgrades its algorithms to keep up with the rapid changes in music consumption trends. Many users of the platform – launched in 2012 and born from a desire to listen to music anytime, anywhere, and to share with friends – follow social media music trends, which often create a chart-topping viral sensation from a song released decades ago. There is no limit on the number of songs per artist or per album that can show in any given chart. The charts have become a reliable barometer of the state of the music industry in the MENA region – and Anghami’s industry-influencing weekly charts will continue to be released every Monday using the new algorithm.

Anghami continues to enhance its platform, as part of its commitment to providing an unparalleled user experience, driven by technology, to maintain and bolster its position as the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the region.

Download the app now to check out the charts. Learn more at www.anghami.com.

-Ends-

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and international music, podcasts and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors, available for 75 million registered users.

Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

