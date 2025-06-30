Dubai, UAE – Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East (MBCME) is strengthening its global presence with a new leadership structure, emphasizing the region’s strategic importance as a hub for Mercedes-Benz General Distributor (MBGD) markets across Central Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

This transition amplifies MBGD’s global expansion by streamlining operations across more than 100 markets under a unified ecosystem, while fostering collaboration that accelerates innovation to deliver an exceptional customer experience and brand excellence across the network.

Led by Michael Stroband, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East and Head of MBGD, the leadership team will drive this transformation forward with sharper alignment, cross-market synergy, and the strength of a diverse and experienced talent pool that Mercedes-Benz proudly cultivates.

Karsten Klauenberg, newly appointed Director of Customer Services and Retail Training at MBGD, effective June 1, 2025, will steer the Customer Services business for all GDs globally. Karsten comes with a wealth of experience in the Service and Parts Business and aims keep Mercedes-Benz Service at the highest standards.

Pablo Souto, the current Director of Network Development & Online-to-Offline, will additionally oversee Marketing, effective June 1, 2025 to improve the Customer Journey by driving cohesive, data-driven brand experiences across both physical and digital touchpoints.

This transition includes the appointment of Bonnie Al-Fakhri as Head of Marketing & Communications, effective May 1, 2025. With over 10 years at Mercedes-Benz, Bonnie brings a people-centric approach to brand development and customer engagement. Previously Head of HR at MBCME, where she led the MBGD transformation programs that laid a strong foundation for customer-first strategies. Her experience and deep understanding of cross-regional dynamics promises to elevate collaboration across markets, sharpen strategic focus, and drive MBGD’s global marketing evolution while reinforcing global brand alignment.

“This leadership transition underscores our commitment to expanding MBGD’s global influence while refining the luxury experience through innovation,” said Michael Stroband, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East. “With Dubai serving as a global hub, we are proud to drive the future of mobility and redefine how the Mercedes-Benz brand is experienced across our international distributor network.