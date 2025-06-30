Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – PwC Middle East is proud to announce the admission of 62 new partners to its partnership in the region. This reflects the firm’s commitment to investing in talent and strengthening leadership across the region.

Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, said: “Our new partners represent the depth of talent and diversity across our region. Each brings a unique perspective and proven leadership to help our clients grow and transform with confidence. I’m proud to welcome them into the partnership as we continue to invest in our people, expand our impact, and deliver on our commitment to the region.”

The new partners span all lines of service, bringing a breadth of expertise and leadership to the firm. Reflecting PwC Middle East’s continued focus on inclusion, 26% of the new partners are women, a meaningful step toward a more diverse and representative partnership group.

This milestone reinforces the firm’s ambition to scale its presence across industries, geographies, and capabilities, while continuing to support the region’s transformation agendas.

Contact: Dana Safawi | dana.safawi@pwc.com

