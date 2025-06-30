Elsebai: U.S. market holds massive purchasing power; Fancy Food Show is a gateway to global growth



Egypt ranks pasta as 10th among top food exports to the U.S., says Elsebai



Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates has taken a strategic leap toward global expansion through its participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025, held in New York City from June 29 to July 1, joining 45 Egyptian companies under the coordination of the Food Export Council and the Egyptian General Organization for Exhibitions and Conferences.



Strong Egyptian Presence at a Premier Global Event



The exhibition is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious events in the food and beverage industry, attracting thousands of exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. The show reflects rising global demand for premium food products with quality, diversity, and authenticity.



Elsebai: U.S. Market a Strategic Launchpad



Speaking at the event, Eng. Ahmed Elsebai, General Manager of Egyptian Swiss, stated that participation in the Fancy Food Show offers a strategic opportunity to strengthen the company’s presence in the U.S. market, which he described as having “massive purchasing power” and providing direct access to leading international buyers.



Elsebai confirmed that Egyptian Swiss holds all the necessary certifications for entering the American market, including FDA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, allowing it to export its pasta products to the U.S. The group now aims to expand exports to include sauces and concentrates following its successful market penetration in South America.

Fancy Food Show as a Gateway to Key Markets

“We see the U.S. market as one of the most important targets in our expansion strategy,” said Elsebai. “Its size, openness to high-quality, innovative products, and the diversity of buyers make it a natural fit for our brand. The Fancy Food Show offers a perfect platform to promote our products and network directly with importers from North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.”



Egyptian Pasta Among Top 10 U.S. Food Imports



Elsebai pointed out that pasta ranks 10th among Egypt’s top food exports to the U.S., with export values nearing $10 million in 2024. Meanwhile, tomato paste exports reached $6 million during the same period, highlighting growing demand for Egyptian food products in American markets.



The Egyptian pavilion featured a wide range of offerings including pasta, sauces, frozen vegetables, confectionery, dairy products, edible oils, olives, and pickled goods, showcasing the evolution and diversification of Egypt’s food industry.

Support from Egyptian Trade Authorities



During a meeting with Minister Plenipotentiary Yehia El Wathik Bellah, Head of Egypt’s Commercial Office in Washington, Elsebai praised the vital role played by the Egyptian Commercial Service in organizing high-level importer visits to the Egyptian pavilion and facilitating productive B2B engagements between U.S. and Egyptian companies.

Egypt’s Food Exports to the U.S.



According to official figures, Egypt’s food exports to the United States reached $322 million in 2024, with exports standing at $57 million by mid-2025, reflecting continued momentum in trade relations.



About Egyptian Swiss Group



Founded in 1995, Egyptian Swiss began operations in grain and flour trading before gradually evolving into one of Egypt’s leading food manufacturing groups.



Its expansions include:

Flour mills in Assiut, Borg El Arab, and 10th of Ramadan City

A pasta factory with a production capacity of 8,000 tons per month

A sauce and concentrate factory producing 3,000 tons per month

Wheat silos with a storage capacity of 50,000 tons



The company operates with fully automated European production lines, ensuring high-quality output across all products.

Currently, over 80% of its total production is exported to more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.



The company received praise from Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who described Egyptian Swiss as a model of successful industrial growth, combining domestic production excellence with global market expansion.