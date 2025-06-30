London & Dubai – QBS Software, the enterprise software value-added distributor (VAD) founded in 2017, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EMT Dubai, a fast-growing cyber-security and infrastructure specialist headquartered in Dubai’s 5th June 2025 significantly scales QBS’s footprint across the Gulf and wider Middle East, accelerating the Group’s march toward billion-dollar annual revenues.​

Dave Stevinson, CEO, QBS Software, commented: “With emt Dubai joining the QBS Software group we instantly gain a best-in-class team, an established logistics platform inside the UAE, and a portfolio that mirrors the needs of Gulf partners. This acquisition is another bold step in our strategy to build the leading software-focused VAD across EMEA and to cross the US $1 billion mark well before the end of the 2028.”

emt Dubai brings a proven local channel network, strong government and enterprise credentials, and specialist skills in next-generation security and infrastructure deployment, The company will remain branded a as emt for 12 months before transitioning to QBS branding, forming the nucleus of a new QBS Middle East business unit headquartered in Saudi Arabia and QBS META HQ in Dubai. Customers and vendors should experience no disruption to day-to-day operations.

The enlarged organisation will offer the region’s resellers immediate access to an extended catalogue that now includes strategic vendors such as Fortinet, Check Point, Trend Micro, Progress Software, TeamViewer, Imperva, Qualys, Acronis and many more. By integrating these alliances with EMEA Dubai’s regional relationships,

QBS can deliver broader-based solutions that cover:

Cybersecurity Transformation

Infrastructure Solutions & Management

Generative AI in Cybersecurity

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Managed Security & IT Services

IT Asset Management & Cost Optimisation

Today’s announcement follows QBS’s recent acquisitions of Prianto Group in Germany and Elmer Yazılım in Türkiye, both of which have expanded the company’s presence across EMEA and META.​

Beside that Since mid-2023 the Group has completed five targeted take-overs to assemble a best-of-breed vendor line-up and local execution capability:

Year Company (HQ) Key Vendor Relationships Strategic Fit 2025 Prianto Turkey (Istanbul) OpenText, Quest, SUSE Enterprise software depth, cloud migration 2025 Elmer (Ankara) Check Point, OpenText, Trend Micro, TeamViewer Turkish & wider METAA reach, 1 000+ resellers 2024 Titus Corp (Johannesburg) Jetbrains, TeamViewer, Minitab Pan-SADC coverage, SaaS breadth 2024 Maxtec (Johannesburg) Fortinet, Thales, Qualys Cyber-security VAD, SOC expertise 2023 InfoNet (Istanbul) Check Point, Trend Micro, Forcepoint Next-gen security, Turkish government credentials

Mo Mobasseri , Co-Founder & CEO emt META Dubai, added:

“Joining forces with QBS unlocks scale, capital and an enviable vendor line-up. Our partners in the Middle east and Africa will benefit from richer solution stacks, deeper technical resources and the operational excellence QBS is known for.”

About QBS Software

Founded in 2017, QBS Software is a specialist value-added distributor of enterprise software, security and cloud solutions. Through its international network of offices and integration centres, QBS serves more than 6,000 channel partners across 40 countries and is on track for annual revenues approaching US $1 billion. The company’s award-winning team helps vendors and resellers accelerate growth while upholding the highest environmental, social and governance standards.

About emt

emt is a value-added technology and service provider specializing in cybersecurity, IT management, and enterprise technology solutions. It operates primarily across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) regions and is known for enabling vendors to enter and expand within emerging markets by offering not only product distribution but also: