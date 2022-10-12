Winners get to record an original track and perform in the Kingdom

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is searching for new Saudi musical talents with a global TikTok contest launching this week.

Celebrating the Kingdom’s expanding music sector, Anghami’s “Sound of Saudi” competition invites Saudis all over the world and local talents living in the Kingdom to join in its TikTok social media-based talent hunt. Participants are asked to show their talents whether it’s singing, composing, producing, mixing or even playing musical instruments of any kind. The final winners will have their original creations professionally produced, and available for all to listen to via Anghami. Winners will also be invited to perform in key concerts in the region.

Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Anghami, says: “We want Saudis all over the world to show us their musical skills and celebrate their talent. For undiscovered talent of different ages, the chance to have their talent showcased professionally is a dream come true. We expect competition to be fierce, and we know there is huge untapped talent out there – so get ready to be wowed!”

The talent show will kick off on October 12. Participants will be encouraged to follow the #SoundofSaudi open mic hashtag challenge and submit their work. Qualifiers will be identified, to be then whittled down by a panel of industry experts and influencers before the final winners are announced and celebrated.

TikTok followers will also be given the fun chance to duet with the contestants, and throughout each stage, competitors’ efforts can be boosted by public vote and TikTok activity. Winners across multiple genres will be selected to have an original track produced by Anghami.

The challenge is open for Saudis all over the world or residents of Saudi Arabia. Participants must use the Sound of Saudi hashtag #صوت_السعودية and the branded filter created by Sound of Saudi to be eligible. Singing participants must also use their own voice with no sound effects added. Additionally, and as part of the campaign, Anghami has created an in-app experience carefully curated to guide participants and support them throughout the competition. The Sound of Saudi page includes Live Radio to shed light on the talents, a podcast section providing tips on how to create on TikTok, as well as a feature to consult with a music expert to guide them through the process.

Ahmed AlRasheed, Managing Director at Anghami - KSA commented: “Together, we can all celebrate the future of Saudi Arabia’s local musical talent. Apart from generating interest and excitement in homegrown talent, the winners will be receiving a prize that could really lead to a successful musical career. I believe this will be fun, challenging and exciting – and is a major part of our commitment to providing our growing audience of more than 70 million users with the best experiences and innovative new features.”

Anghami continues to evolve its offering as part of its commitment to providing an unparalleled user experience, driven by technology, to maintain and bolster its position as the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the region.

Download the app here: www.anghami.com.

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and international music, podcasts and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors, available for 75 million registered users.

Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

