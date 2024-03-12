Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music and entertainment audio platform in the MENA region, and Rotana Music, the Arab world’s leading independent record label and largest repertoire owner of Arabic music, media, entertainment, events, and content producer and distributor in the MENA and GCC regions, have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to include various content and concert collaborations.

The renewed agreement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two entities, building upon the initial reunion and partnership established in 2012. This commitment paves the way for an expanded array of releases and collaborations across various content over the next three years.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder & CEO of Anghami, said: "We are excited to renew and broaden our partnership with Rotana, reaffirming our dedication to offering users content and experiences. This three-year agreement highlights our shared vision to continuously elevate the Arabic music landscape and offer unique opportunities to both artists and fans."

The agreement, signed in early February 2024, goes beyond traditional licensing agreements. In addition to granting Anghami access to Rotana's extensive Arabic music catalog, the partnership will witness collaborative efforts including live concerts and artist collaborations, available on Anghami.

On this occasion of renewing the agreement, Mr. Salem al-Hindi, CEO of Rotana Music, said: “Rotana has always been a pioneer in its field to serve and delight the Saudi, Gulf, and Arab audiences with whom we have built over the years a bridge of trust and appreciation in order for them to acquire excellence from Rotana in everything they seek. To achieve this in the music and entertainment industry, keeping pace with market changes and expanding the circle of creativity and innovation, and after cooperation with the Anghami platform that yielded positive results, we are pleased to renew this partnership, which will also contribute to consolidating the strong relationship between Rotana and its artists. We are all confident that what is coming between Rotana and Anghami will help expand our presence by delivering Rotana music to listeners worldwide.”

With this expanded partnership, Anghami and Rotana are set to redefine the music scene in the Arab world, offering fans in the MENA region an unmatched selection of content and live experiences.

About Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH):

The first, most established, and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music, podcasts, and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events, and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate, and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising more than 100 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and global distributors, available for 120 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

About Rotana Music:

“Rotana Music Group” is the Arab world’s leading independent record label and largest repertoire owner of Arabic music, media, entertainment, events, and content producer and distributor in the MENA and GCC regions and abroad. Headquartered in Riyadh, has offices in Jeddah, Dubai, Kuwait, Beirut, and Cairo.

Rotana includes the most prominent and important artists from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and the Arab world, backed by a dedicated team composed of a group of highly skilled and globally experienced professionals leading Rotana to become a music entertainment empire that produces, displays and broadcasts its production through its variety of media channels “Rotana TV and Rotana FM” in addition to its digital platforms “Rotana YouTube”, “FannBox”, including @RotanaMusic and @Rotanalive on social media channels. Enabling Rotana to reach more than 500 million Arab viewers and listeners from all over the world.

Rotana’s production, A&R, digital copyrights, and marketing team possesses expertise in management, innovation, and creativity; they are dedicated to overseeing the artists’ affairs, managing their content, and delivering musical excellence across the MENA and Arab World. The artist management team collaborates closely with Rotana’s musicians, handling music production, copyright management, and organizing events and festivals that adapt to the ever-evolving music industry.

For more information about Rotana Music, please visit our website: www.Rotana.net

