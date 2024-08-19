Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, a luxury resort developed by RAK Properties, announces its LEED Gold certification for 2024. This prestigious achievement solidifies the resort's position as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality, further emphasising its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Situated on a private peninsula amidst natural mangroves, Anantara Mina Al Arab was carefully constructed to preserve the surrounding environment, incorporating a range of sustainable practices and eco-friendly materials that significantly reduce its environmental impact. Features such as the resort's sustainable design, energy-efficient technologies, water conservation efforts, and thoughtful material selection minimise the resort’s ecological footprint without compromising the luxurious guest experience. These not only adhere to LEED standards but also align with Anantara’s vision for a greener future and its ethos of preservation for future generations.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, stated: “As a leading developer committed to shaping Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury and lifestyle real estate market, we have a responsibility to be at the forefront of sustainability efforts in the industry. Entrusted with developing Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort, we approached every aspect of the resort’s design and facilities with a conservation mindset. Achieving LEED certification not only upholds a prestigious global standard but also reinforces our commitment to aligning our projects with innovative global practices in sustainability.”

Ramsey Saarany, General Manager of Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort said: “We are thrilled to achieve LEED Gold certification, as it reinforces our commitment to creating exceptional destinations that respect and safeguard the natural beauty of our surroundings. Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah resort was designed and constructed with a focus on sustainability, and this milestone is a testament to our dedication to environmental responsibility. It supports our belief that sustainable practices and world-class luxury can coexist seamlessly and sets a new standard for responsible tourism in the region.”

Achieving Gold certification by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the most commonly used green building rating system in the world and a globally recognised emblem of environmental achievement and leadership, further elevating Anantara Mina Al Arab as a preferred choice for discerning travellers seeking both opulence and environmental consciousness. By seamlessly blending sustainable practices into every facet of its operations, the resort not only conserves resources but also provides a healthier and more enriching environment for guests.

Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is a distinguished eco-luxury resort that offers a truly unique, serene and immersive setting for its guests. Located on a private peninsula surrounded by natural mangroves, the resort is famed for its pristine golden sands and panoramic views of a tranquil lagoon that opens into the vast ocean, providing a secluded and exquisite beachfront retreat. The resort comprises 174 rooms, suites and pool villas, including the emirate’s first overwater villas, each an eco-sanctuary built in harmony with nature.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions:

Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

Bayviews Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

