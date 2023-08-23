The duo highlights a more accessible “standard Plan” in their native Egypt, so viewers never miss out on OSN+’s premium entertainment again.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OSN+, the ultimate destination for premium entertainment, announces the dynamic Egyptian husband and wife acting duo, Amy Samir Ghanem and Hassan El Raddad, as the latest faces of its “No More FOMO” campaign, bringing a comedic take on the dreaded feeling of FOMO in an all-new viral video. The team is also highlighting an easier way to now access the platform and all its exclusive, premium content in Egypt.

Amy, renowned as Egypt's most famous young comedienne, possesses a unique blend of shyness, easy-going nature, wit, and charm that endears her to audiences. Her comedic talent shone brightly from the start, capturing people's attention with just two scenes in Ahmed Helmy's movie, Assal Eswed, which marked the beginning of her successful acting journey.

Hassan El Raddad, a gifted Egyptian actor and former professional footballer, brings his charismatic presence and versatility to the 'No More FOMO' campaign. With a diverse portfolio of works in both films and television, including notable projects like “Zana'et Settat”, “My Spiritual Twin”, “At Gunpoint” and “Meet Haq”, Hassan has proven his ability to excel in various genres, making him a sought-after talent in the entertainment industry.

“As fans of OSN+ and its amazing content library, we were thrilled to be working on the ‘No More FOMO’ campaign. Now with an added subscription plan in Egypt and so much content to scroll through, from HBO exclusive content and classics to the latest Turkish series and Arabic dramas, its hard not to be constantly fighting over the remote,” Samir Ghanem said.

Viewers in Egypt can now subscribe to a more accessible “Standard Plan” in an aim from the platform to bring greater choice to its customers in terms of pricing and commitment. The plan offers the OSN+’s enhanced features and premium content, including the option to download, the number of profiles generated, and will also feature a reduced price and Standard Definition (SD) quality for slower internet connections.

Directed by the renowned Egyptian director, Omar El Zohairy, the "No More FOMO" campaign features original songs that humorously portray the fear of missing out (FOMO) on the latest content. The campaign has also brought together other prominent Arab celebrities, such as Aseel Omran, Bader Alshuaibi, Ascia Alshammiri, and Taha Desouky, to bring this feeling to life.

For more information and updates on the campaign, follow OSN+ on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

-Ends-

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

About OSN

OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivaled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment.

For further information, please contact:

Rayna Green

rayna.green@ipn.ae

Impact Porter Novelli