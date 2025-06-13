DUBAI, UAE – AMWAJ Development, a leading force in Dubai’s real estate landscape, has reached a significant milestone in its expansion journey with the successful Top-Up Ceremony of Starlight Park and the Groundbreaking Ceremony of The Cube Residences. These achievements mark a year of continuous progress and reaffirm AMWAJ’s reputation for delivering projects on time, to the highest construction and design standards.

The ceremony saw the esteemed presence of Emad Saleh, founder and chairman of AMWAJ Development; Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development; Hassan Hijazi, CFO of AMWAJ Development; Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development; Mohammed Musthafa, managing director of Emsquare Engineering Consultants; Mazin Al Zagoum, Managing Director of Sumer Contracting Company; and Sunjay Shanker, General Manager of Accurex Project Management, along with the dedicated team of AMWAJ Development.

Top-Up Ceremony of Starlight Park

Starlight Park, AMWAJ’s flagship community development in Meydan District 11, has now officially topped out, with 100% of the superstructure completed across all four buildings. This milestone underscores AMWAJ’s efficiency and commitment to quality, as the project remains well ahead of schedule toward its Q2 2026 completion target. With 44% of the total construction progress achieved, interior and MEP works are now in full swing.

Representatives from Emsquare Engineering Consultants and Sumer Contracting Company, the main contractor, were also present alongside hundreds of site workers and staff, who were honoured with over 400 celebratory meals in recognition of their dedication.

Starlight Park comprises four residential towers (B+G+5+R), offering a total of 172 thoughtfully designed apartments in a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom configurations. The ground floor will host eight retail spaces, adding convenience and vibrancy to the community. Residents will enjoy an extensive range of amenities, including rooftop swimming pools, gyms, a rooftop cinema, yoga and boxing studios, and dedicated indoor and outdoor play areas for children. The development also includes EV charging stations, a padel tennis court, and other community-centric features, delivering a truly elevated living experience.

“Starlight Park sets a new standard for luxury mid-market living. We're delivering on our promises, ahead of schedule, and residents can trust that we are committed to exceeding expectations at every step,” said Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development. “Our vision is to reimagine Dubai’s mid-market segment with intelligent design, top-tier amenities, and timely delivery.”

With over AED 500 million invested in the last two years and a target of AED 1 billion by 2026, AMWAJ Development is expanding rapidly across Dubai’s premium mid-market sector delivering more than 2.5 million square feet of residential space across Dubai.

Groundbreaking of The Cube Residences

Simultaneously, AMWAJ marked the official start of construction at The Cube Residences, its second residential project, located in one of Dubai’s emerging urban hubs in District 11, MBR.

Following the successful completion of enabling works, including full shoring and excavation, the groundbreaking signals the start of vertical construction.

The Cube Residences is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026 and will feature a contemporary mid-rise residential building designed with a curated mix of fully furnished one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The development emphasises smart layouts that prioritise efficiency, functionality, and sustainability, while offering premium finishes and high-quality materials throughout, reflecting AMWAJ Development’s ongoing commitment to design excellence and modern urban living.

“We are proud to break ground on The Cube Residences, a project that reflects our focus on thoughtful design, sustainability, and timely execution,” said Emad Saleh, Chairman and Founder of AMWAJ Development. “This development is a testament to our mission to introduce smarter, more efficient ways to create better living environments across Dubai.”

Both Starlight Park and The Cube Residences have already achieved record sell-outs, and with construction progressing ahead of plan, early handovers are anticipated. Together, these two projects represent a collective value of over AED 400 million, setting a strong foundation for AMWAJ’s ambitious pipeline of developments.

ABOUT AMWAJ DEVELOPMENT

AMWAJ Development is a fast-growing real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates. Its founders and management team have over 27 years of international experience in Europe and the Middle East. AMWAJ Development focuses on the construction and sale of residential and commercial projects with a commitment to deliver luxurious, contemporary family-centric living spaces in Dubai’s most popular neighbourhoods.

AMWAJ Properties focuses on the development and sale of residential and commercial properties committed to delivering high-quality, green spaces and innovative real estate solution in Dubai. AMWAJ Living Solutions offers after-sales services to maintain and enhance the living experience through several bespoke services including interior design and apartment customisation. AMWAJ Facilities Management ensures the optimum operation and care for the community including building and facilities maintenance, hygiene, landscaping, security, and utilities management.

AMWAJ Development’s mission is to redefine Dubai's luxury mid-market residential segment by delivering innovative and eco-friendly communities that set new standards for living excellence. The company is committed to creating landmark projects that offer luxurious, contemporary residences with high-quality finishing and smart technologies. Through its developments, it aims to create a cosmopolitan community that thrives on community spirit and environmental friendliness, adding significant value to the living experience and the property for both residents and outsiders.

Since 1997, its founders have been at the forefront of design and construction, having delivered residential and commercial properties across Europe and the Middle East. Its success and legacy is in the artistry of its craft to deliver unparalleled quality and innovation. As it steps into Dubai’s growing real estate market, its journey continues and is marked by a dedication to shaping a future that respects the environment, offers meticulously designed living experiences, and enhances the overall communities where it develops.