Dubai, UAE: In an innovative move, Amsaan, a pioneer in accessible IT solutions developed by Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies (GPDIT), has joined forces with MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the flagship theme park of Dubai Parks and Resorts™ part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, to enhance the theme park experience for Deaf visitors. This partnership highlights a significant leap towards inclusivity in the entertainment industry, with Amsaan leading the charge in making theme park experiences accessible to everyone.

Traditional methods of communication, such as printed signs or verbal instructions, are challenging for the local Deaf community and can lead to misunderstandings. This initiative introduces on-demand Emirati sign language for ride descriptions, safety guidelines, and park instructions, allowing local Deaf visitors to easily access essential information by scanning strategically placed QR codes linked to Amsaan's dedicated platform with Emirati sign language videos. Deaf visitors will be able to navigate MOTIONGATE™ Dubai independently and make informed decisions about attractions, enabling a more self-reliant, barrier-free, and enjoyable experience. This project is not static; based on feedback from the Deaf community and park visitors, there will be continuous enhancement of these Deaf-friendly features.

Vitalii Mykhalchuk, CEO of AMSAAN, stated “This partnership is not just about making a theme park accessible; it's about fostering a culture of inclusivity. By combining technological innovation with a commitment to the Deaf community, Amsaan and MOTIONGATE™ Dubai are leading the way in transforming entertainment spaces into truly accessible experiences for everyone, setting a precedent for other industry players. With over 11 million Deaf individuals in the Middle East alone, this step will pave the way for more organisations to embrace inclusivity, creating a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can fully experience any entertainment."

The implementation process was a collaborative effort between MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and Amsaan, with local Emirati Deaf employees playing a crucial role in translating the text into Emirati Sign Language. Additionally, a quality assurance process was implemented to review and verify the accuracy and relevance of the interpretations videos before generating the QR codes. Though there were complexities, Amsaan guided and trained the MOTIONGATE™ Dubai team to foster a mutual understanding of sign language nuances optimising their accessibility and effectiveness.

Al Anood Al Hashemi, Vice President - Organizational Culture and Impact, Dubai Holding Entertainment, commented, "The collaboration between MOTIONGATE™ Dubai part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, and AMSAAN with this initiative, marks a significant leap towards inclusivity. By providing QR codes on the signboards of our theme park into sign language videos, we're bridging worlds, making communication effortless for the deaf community. This initiative showcases the power of technology and is a step toward a more inclusive world”.

This collaboration showcases Amsaan's capabilities in innovative QR code integration and highlights its role as a leader in promoting inclusivity in the entertainment industry. The success of this initiative will be measured through user engagement, increased visitation by local Deaf visitors, heightened accessibility awareness, and the utilization of accessibility features.

Looking ahead, Amsaan and Dubai Holding Entertainment plan to expand the QR code system and upgrading the accessibility of further destinations including LEGOLAND Dubai Resort.

Amsaan is committed to transforming tourism as it recognises that overlooking accessible tourism has led to a staggering loss of US$150 billion globally. By making numerous facilities Deaf-friendly, the company is fostering a safer, barrier-free communication infrastructure, benefiting both the business ecosystem and Deaf travellers while syncing with the UAE government’s Dubai Team for Accessible Travel and Tourism.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit https://gpdit.com/

About Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies (GPDIT):

GPDIT is an innovative tech company established in the UAE in August 2021 specializing in a wide range of IT products and services aimed at promoting inclusivity across sectors like medicine, tourism, business, and culture. Their flagship product, AMSAAN, is a comprehensive solution designed specifically for the hearing-impaired, ensuring maximum information accessibility. With a range of ready-made products and a focus on tourism, AMSAAN aims to bridge communication gaps and empower the Deaf community. GPDIT caters to the needs of government entities and private institutions, providing new opportunities for businesses in multiple sectors. Moreover, GPDIT develops user-centric products for end-consumers, with a particular focus on improving the experiences of the Deaf and hearing-disabled community to create an accessible, equal, and inclusive society.

About MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East and is part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It also features the greatest number of roller coasters present in a single theme park in the Middle East. In a world first, three legendary Hollywood film studios – DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures, and Lionsgate – as well as cartoon franchise The Smurfs, have come together at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. The unique park features 29 thrilling rides and attractions and exciting entertainment experiences, including character meet-and-greets, dance performances, photo opportunities and more. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai has five distinct zones: The DreamWorks Zone, The Lionsgate Zone, The Smurfs Village Zone, The Columbia Pictures Zone and The Studio Central. The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.motiongatedubai.com