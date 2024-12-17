Riyadh, KSA, Massive Media: Amsa Hospitality Academy is delighted to announce a new partnership with King Khalid University for the launch of a joint training program. Launched in November, an inaugural cohort of 20 university graduates has begun vocational training at the soon-to-open Mercure Khamis Mushait, the first internationally branded hotel in the Aseer Province city of Khamis Mushait.

The agreement, signed by Dr. Reham Mashat, Dean of the Faculty of Tourism at King Khalid University, and Mohammad Mandili, Chief People Officer at Amsa Hospitality, marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between academia and the private industry. It aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, providing graduates with hands-on experience.

Amsa Hospitality Academy, the vocational training arm of the eponymous Riyadh-based hospitality company, made its debut earlier this year. It was developed in partnership with Luxury Hotelschool Paris, a globally recognized institution known for its pedagogical excellence and collaborations with leading hotel brands. The training materials, certified and reviewed by Luxury Hotelschool Paris, help aspiring Saudi hoteliers develop the skills needed to excel in the hospitality industry.

Muin Serhan, Chief Executive Officer of Amsa Hospitality, commented, “We are delighted to pilot our training program with such a prestigious institution as King Khalid University. This partnership demonstrates how the public and private sectors can work together to nurture Saudi talent and contribute to the goals of Vision 2030.”

Through its collaborations with various institutions, Amsa Hospitality Academy aims to train over 400 individuals by the summer of 2025.

ABOUT AMSA HOSPITALITY

Founded in 2020, Amsa Hospitality has pioneered as the first Saudi-born startup redefining the hospitality sector, with a special emphasis on Arabian hospitality. The company’s mission is to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world. Collaborating with selected partners, Amsa Hospitality addresses the numerous opportunities and challenges facing today's hotel industry.