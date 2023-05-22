DUBAI, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, has been awarded the prestigious "Best Enterprise Marketplace Award" for its outstanding contribution to the field at the Future Security Leaders Awards 2023 held last week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on winning the award, Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz said “This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality cybersecurity solutions and services to its customers, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches.”

Ilyas added, “As an enterprise marketplace we connect channel partners with the world’s leading cybersecurity vendors, facilitating seamless transactions and helping them reduce costs and improve efficiency. By providing a centralised and secure environment for transactions AmiViz platform help partners streamline their procurement processes and gain access to a wider range of vendors and products.”

AmiViz is one of the most comprehensive enterprise marketplaces for cybersecurity solutions that are available in the market. Channel partners across the Middle East and Africa region can access the marketplace through either the AmiViz web portal or AmiViz mobile app.

AmiViz marketplace offers a range of features and tools that enable partners to source and purchase cybersecurity solutions and services easily, with a high degree of control and transparency. Its AI-powered algorithms and analytics help users make informed decisions and optimise their procurement processes, while its intuitive interface and mobile app make it easy to use and manage on the go.

“The Best Enterprise Marketplace Award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation, and its ongoing efforts to help partner community stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. As more and more companies embrace the benefits of enterprise marketplaces, AmiViz marketplace will undoubtedly play a key role in shaping the future of technology procurement and supply chain management.” Ilyas concluded.

-Ends-

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

Media Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

PO Box 127631

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com