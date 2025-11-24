Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor, announced its participation at Black Hat MEA 2025 from 2-4 December 2025. The 3 days event will be held at Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia and the company will join forces with its strategic technology partners to showcase an extensive portfolio of advanced Cybersecurity including Cloud Security and AI solutions designed to protect enterprises, governments, and critical sectors across the region.

AmiViz will be exhibiting alongside AlgoSec, Check Point, Zinad IT, Intercede, BlackBerry, Fidelis Security, Sysdig, Cequence Security, Kiteworks, EfficientIP and NEOX Networks, presenting the latest innovations in network security, data protection, threat intelligence, identity management, and cloud security.

The company’s participation underscores its commitment to driving cybersecurity awareness and resilience across the Middle East. Black Hat MEA, one of the world’s largest information security conferences, serves as a vital platform for AmiViz and its ecosystem of vendors to engage directly with cybersecurity professionals, CISOs, and industry decision-makers from both public and private sectors.

“Our presence at Black Hat MEA highlights AmiViz’s role as a trusted partner in advancing cybersecurity maturity across the region,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz. “Together with our vendors, we aim to empower organizations with the tools and intelligence needed to combat evolving digital threats and ensure secure digital transformation.”

By bringing together some of the most innovative global vendors under one roof, AmiViz continues to foster collaboration and bridge the gap between technology innovation and market needs in the Kingdom.

Visitors to the AmiViz stand H1.T70 will experience live demonstrations, solution briefings, and interactive discussions focused on real-world cybersecurity challenges from securing hybrid cloud environments to managing identity, protecting critical infrastructure, and mitigating AI-driven threats. The management teams of AmiViz and its vendor partners will be on-site for meetings and in-depth discussions throughout the event.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com