Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, today announced that the company has joined hands with Evren to introduce a highly secure desktop Operating System (OS) that is purpose-built for enterprises to streamline IT and enhance security.



Evren OS offers a unique solution that is deployed on the user’s endpoint devices but managed centrally from cloud or on-premise web portal, thereby ensuring better cost-efficiency, improved user experience, with no latency issues; and complete end-point security.



Commenting on the new partnership, the COO of AmiViz, Ilyas Mohammed said, “We are glad to forge an alliance with Evren to provide an alternative to Windows and macOS that is not only secure, but also cost-effective, and user-friendly desktop solution for the regional enterprises. With Evren OS, enterprises don’t need to upgrade their old desktop and laptops, resulting in big savings on license costs, hardware costs, and manpower costs. Apart from cost savings, Evren also protects devices against Ransomware, Malicious Applications, Phishing, and other unknown threats. We see a big demand for such a solution in the region, and this also provides an excellent opportunity for the channel partners to find a new revenue stream from their existing customer base.”



Evren works on all laptops & PCs, using an automated installer, with a deployment time of only 30 minutes. The OS has a user-friendly interface and requires no end-user learning curve. The employees can switch swiftly and easily, and continue to focus on their actual work, instead of spending valuable time adapting to a new and daunting digital workspace.



By offering both on-premise and cloud-based management for the OS, Evren offers a smooth user experience, with no lag or latency issues even while running large files or heavier apps such as those for video streaming. Operating on Evren allows for easy handling of workload and traffic, with no dependence on a limited storage infrastructure. Moreover, Evren supports all popular and widely used enterprise apps from communication, development, to productivity across sectors, thus avoiding the hassle of secondary solutions or workarounds.



With the Evren OS, enterprises will be able to bypass the hassle of managing a vast infrastructure and hiring skilled resources, making IT & Security management easier than ever before.



Evren offers full disk encryption, to prevent misuse if a device is lost or stolen, as well as privilege access management, which allows only the IT administrator to have admin access through device-specific passwords valid only for 24 hours. Other features such as URL filtering and application sandboxing are aimed at blocking out harmful and malicious content and isolating and restricting attacks if an application is infected. With this, Evren can minimize end-user negligence and secure the organization’s valuable data and intellectual property.

Gaurav Nagar, CEO and Co-Founder of Evren, said, “Our product helps customers improve their security posture while saving on IT costs, and this partnership with AmiViz will help us bring our solution to customers in the Middle East region. The AmiViz marketplace’s presence across the region will enable us to roll out our partner program quicker.”



Evren will be participating in the forthcoming GITEX, where the company will be showcasing its centrally managed Operating System (OS) for desktops and laptops. Visitors can meet the team of experts from Evren at AmiViz booth A1 in Hall No.1 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About Evren

Evren is on a mission to Simplify IT & Security for enterprises and is headquartered in Singapore.

Evren provides easy-to-use, centrally managed, and secure operating systems for enterprise end-users. It protects devices and organizations against Ransomware, Malicious Applications, Phishing, and other unknown threats, while saving IT costs.

For more information, please visit www.evren.co; follow us on LinkedIn.