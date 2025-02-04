Dubai, UAE: Luxury real estate builder AMIS Development launched Woodland Terraces, an AED 130 million residential project located in the heart of Meydan in Dubai.

The unveiling of the project took place at an exclusive event held at Janat Al Bahar, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Hosted by presenter Priti Malik, the event welcomed over 700 guests, including investors, brokers, and homebuyers. A breathtaking fireworks and laser display combined with a live band and performers illuminated the evening.

Located in District 11 of Meydan, Woodland Terraces sets a new standard for luxury living, offering sleek modern architecture that seamlessly integrates with Meydan’s vibrant surroundings. The building’s glass facade and layered terraces create an elegant and contemporary aesthetic, offering residents private outdoor spaces with panoramic views of the district.

Designed for modern living, the residences include 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments featuring open-plan kitchens, expansive living areas, and generous terraces that promote seamless indoor-outdoor living. The interiors are meticulously crafted, offering features such as en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and dedicated laundry areas to provide both style and functionality.

Commenting on the launch, Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Development, stated: “Woodland Terraces represents a bold vision for the future of urban living. Our focus has been to create spaces that not only offer unmatched luxury but also foster a sense of connection—connection with nature, the community, and the lifestyle aspirations of residents. We believe that great design goes beyond aesthetics; it shapes the way people live and thrive. We are steadfast on our mission to set new benchmarks in thoughtful and world-class real estate.”

The project’s amenities further elevate the living experience. Residents will have access to a rooftop infinity pool, sports such as padel, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga area, and an outdoor theater, while the ground floor includes a kids play area, a grand lobby, and a signature AMIS Café. Woodland Terraces reflects AMIS Development’s dedication to creating luxurious, community-focused residences that cater to every aspect of modern life.

Woodland Terraces offers unparalleled proximity to some of Dubai's most iconic landmarks and destinations. Within 10 minutes, residents can access Meydan Mall and Racecourse, ensuring leisure and entertainment are always nearby. Dubai Hills Mall, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Museum of the Future, and DIFC are conveniently reachable within 12 minutes, placing world-class shopping, dining, and cultural experiences at residents’ doorsteps. Dubai Healthcare City is a 15-minute drive away, while Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away, making travel effortless. Burj Al Arab is just 23 minutes away, and Palm Jumeirah is a 25-minute journey.

The launch builds on the resounding success of AMIS Development’s previous project, The Woodland Residences, a AED 425 million development in Meydan’s District 11. Launched in 2024, The Woodland Residences was completely sold out within a week of its release, setting a new benchmark in branded living. The project integrates Automobili Lamborghini-branded surfaces through a collaboration with Laminam, offering exclusivity unmatched in the region.

AMIS Development has recently secured significant investment from First APAC Fund VCC, a leading Singaporean investment fund, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding in November 2024 to invest up to AED 5 billion in the company. This partnership underscores global confidence in AMIS’ ability to redefine luxury real estate and deliver groundbreaking projects.