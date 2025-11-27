Dubai, UAE – AMIS Development today announced the launch of The Tides development on the highly anticipated Dubai Islands, a transformative master-planned development designed to offer a seamless fusion of luxury living and coastal serenity.

The launch event, held yesterday at DRIFT Beach Dubai, was attended by over 500 brokers, partners, and industry leaders, marking a significant milestone for the company in its expansion into the iconic Dubai Islands.

Featuring fully furnished, high-end residential units, The Tides by AMIS is designed to offer a modern and sustainable lifestyle with a focus on both luxury and community. Set for completion by April 2028, the project offers a 50-50 payment plan with 5% only required on booking. Strategically located along Dubai’s captivating northern coastline, it offers unparalleled sea views, lush landscapes, and easy access to key locations such as Deira, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai International Airport.

The project offers a range of unit configurations, including one-bedroom apartments with a study, two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments, and four-bedroom townhouses featuring G+2 floors. Sizes range from 812 to 4,433 square feet and prices start from AED 2.1 million. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and functionality, with bespoke fitted kitchens, high-quality appliances, and smart home integration. The project’s interior finishes reflect AMIS Development’s commitment to premium craftsmanship, featuring high-quality tiles, lacquered cabinet doors, and premium sanitary ware from renowned brands

The rooftop will offer a wide array of amenities designed for the entire family, including an infinity pool, children’s pool, play area, BBQ facilities, outdoor cinema, and a family lounge. On the first floor, residents can enjoy a nature park, Zen garden, outdoor yoga area, multi-purpose party hall, cross-fit gym, and a bocce court. The ground floor will feature a grand reception lobby and a waiting lounge, creating a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Development, expressed his excitement at the launch, stating: "The Tides is a testament to our vision of creating world-class residential developments that blend modern luxury with sustainable living. This is our first project in Dubai Islands, offering a unique opportunity to live in a serene and vibrant community, while remaining well-connected to the heart of Dubai. It marks an exciting new chapter for AMIS Development, and we are committed to delivering exceptional projects that cater to a wide range of lifestyles. With more projects in the pipeline, we look forward to further enhancing Dubai’s landscape with innovative, luxurious developments.”

This launch marks the fourth project by AMIS Development, a developer known for its dedication to creating cutting-edge, sustainable developments. As part of its continued growth, AMIS has several more projects in the pipeline to be released in the coming months.

Dubai Islands, with its exquisite combination of residential, commercial, hospitality, and leisure spaces, is fast becoming one of the city's most desirable destinations. The development is designed with sustainability at its core, featuring walkable neighborhoods, marinas, retail promenades, resorts, and wellness facilities, all harmoniously integrated with nature and modern infrastructure.

About AMIS Development

AMIS Development is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.

amisdevelopment.com

