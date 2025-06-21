Dubai, UAE: Amirah Developments, one of Dubai’s most forward-thinking and quality-driven real estate developers, appointed Shine Square Building Contracting LLC as Main Contractor for its maiden project – Bonds Avenue Residences – that will be constructed on Dubai Islands, a new waterfront mixed-use community where massive developments are taking place.

A contract has officially been signed by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments and Mr. Chirag Pati Gupta, Managing Director of Shine Square Building Contracting LLC for the construction of the project.

Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers are the architectural design and project consultants that will oversee the construction for developer Amirah Developments. The signing ceremony, attended by senior executives, project managers, consultants, and key stakeholders, symbolises more than a procedural milestone. It reflects Amirah Developments’ long-term strategy of nurturing partnerships that prioritise end-user trust, investor confidence, and sustainable city growth.

Bonds Avenue Residences, Amirah Developments’ signature debut on Dubai Islands, will redefine beachfront luxury with its architectural innovation and commitment to sustainable living. Launched to resounding success, Bonds Avenue Residences quickly became a sought-after address among discerning buyers and investors, reinforcing Amirah’s reputation for delivering projects that combine design excellence with market value.

The contract signing takes place within a month of the launch of the Bonds Avenue Residences, reflecting the developer’s commitment to deliver it on time and with the best quality that money can buy. The signing of the agreement is Amirah Development’s statement as a developer.

“Today’s ceremony is not just about signing a contract; it is a celebration of shared values and a unified vision for what urban living in Dubai can and should be. Our journey with Bonds Avenue Residences showed us what is possible when trust, innovation, and dedication come together,” Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said following the signing of the agreement.

“This new partnership with Shine Square and Al Gafry builds on that legacy. It is a proud moment for everyone at Amirah Developments, and a promise to our clients that we will continue to set new benchmarks for quality and timely delivery.”

The residential project, located in one of Dubai’s promising urban corridors, will offer a carefully curated mix of contemporary apartments, landscaped courtyards, leisure amenities, and community facilities, all designed with the modern family and urban professional in mind. Smart home integrations, energy-efficient systems, and pedestrian-friendly design principles will echo the sustainable ethos that made Bonds Avenue a model for eco-conscious living.

This signing comes at a time when Dubai’s property market is racing ahead with higher transaction level due to high demand with more than 42,000 property sales transactions worth Dh114.4 billion concluded in the first quarter of 2025. With Bonds Avenue Residences units being sold and the transaction level expected to jump in the second quarter, Amirah Developments is well-positioned to meet the city’s evolving demand for thoughtfully planned, high-quality living spaces.

In line with its vision to deliver projects that stand the test of time, Amirah Developments has laid out a comprehensive construction and delivery timeline for the new community. Enabling works will commence immediately following today’s signing, with full-scale construction planned for later this year. The project is on track for completion by the first quarter of 2027.

In addition to superior build quality, the project will offer flexible investor-friendly payment plans, echoing the successful financial models that supported Bonds Avenue Residence’s market reception. This approach aligns with Amirah’s philosophy of creating accessible luxury that balances aspirational living with sound investment value.

Looking beyond construction milestones, Amirah Developments remains steadfast in its mission to shape Dubai’s future residential landscape responsibly. Each project is planned with sustainability at its core from energy-efficient materials and smart water management systems to lush green spaces that foster wellness and social cohesion.

About Amirah Developments

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company committed to redefining urban living through architectural sophistication, sustainability, and thoughtful design. Founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned real estate entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE, the company is anchored in a vision of creating communities that inspire and endure.

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences — it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah’s ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate evolution.

With the launch of its debut project, Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands, Amirah introduces a new benchmark in waterfront living — blending lifestyle innovation with a striking architectural vision. This marks the beginning of Amirah Development’s journey to become a lasting force in the UAE’s premium property sector.

For more information about Bonds Avenue and Amirah Developments, please visit www.amirah.ae

About Bonds Avenue Residences

Bonds Avenue Residences is the maiden proect by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a cornerless, flowing design philosophy- maximising space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children’s areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and completion in the first quarter of 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai’s most promising locales.

