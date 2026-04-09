Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In light of the rapid evolution of technology, Mohammed Omar Bin Haider (MOBH) Holding Group is reinforcing its long-term commitment to Artificial Intelligence (AI) by integrating AI-powered roles across its operations. The Group has introduced AI robots as part of its workforce, positioning itself among the first organizations in the UAE to formally embed AI within its operational structure marking a significant step toward structured human-AI collaboration.

In a pioneering move, MOBH has formally appointed AI employees themselves, not just human AI specialists across multiple departments. These AI-driven entities are treated as structured members of the workforce, with defined roles, formal job titles, and graded positions within an internal framework. This approach reflects a shift toward a dual workforce model, where human and AI employees operate in parallel to enhance speed, precision, and scalability.

Mr. Rashed Mohammed Omar Bin Haider, Deputy Chairman of MOBH Holding Group, emphasized that “AI is no longer a future concept but a present reality shaping how organizations operate and compete. At MOBH, AI is not merely a tool, but an active contributor embedded within teams, supporting productivity, improving accuracy, and enabling more informed decision-making”

This strategic direction aligns with the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for AI innovation, particularly in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. MOBH aims to contribute to this vision by investing in advanced AI capabilities, strengthening digital infrastructure, and adopting forward-thinking operational models that support long-term growth.

Internally, the Group is implementing a structured approach to AI adoption, covering problem definition, data collection, system design, and deployment. AI systems are positioned as digital workers across various functions. Early applications include social media management, where AI supports content planning, optimization, and audience engagement allowing teams to operate faster and more efficiently.

MOBH is also expanding AI integration into HR coordination, operational support, and cross-company strategy execution. Within its security division, First Guard Security Services, AI-powered supervisory solutions are being explored to enhance monitoring and coordination. Meanwhile, employees are evolving into roles focused on managing and collaborating with AI systems.

“AI is becoming a workforce layer,” Mr. Rashed concluded. “The future lies in collaboration, not replacement. MOBH intends to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

*Source: AETOSWire

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