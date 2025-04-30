Americana Restaurants reported a 16.2% year-on-year increase in sales resulting in 16.5% year-on-year increase in Net Income for Q1 2025.

Americana Restaurants continued to expand its footprint by opening new outlets and integrating the Pizza Hut business in Oman, bringing the total number of stores to 2,630.

Abu Dhabi and Riyadh: Americana Restaurants International PLC (“Americana Restaurants” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: AMR/ ISIN: AEE01135A222) (Saudi Stock Exchange symbol: 6015), the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) and Kazakhstan, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2025.

Americana Restaurants delivers robust financial performance in Q1 2025

The Company reported a revenue growth of 16.2% compared to the same period last year. This performance was primarily driven by like-for-like sales improvements, and the expansion of the store network. The Company delivered robust revenue growth despite softening consumer demand in certain markets, additional days of Ramadan this year, and impact from the currency devaluation primarily in Egypt.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported EBITDA of USD 121.7 million, an increase of 17.4% compared to Q1 2024. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company was USD 32.6 million, reflecting a 16.5% year-on-year increase. This increase was driven by revenue growth and improved gross margin through cost initiatives.

EBITDA and net income margins remained broadly in line with the same period last year. This was achieved despite the applicability of new tax regulations of $3.5M in key markets in Q1 2025. In addition, net income of Q1 2024 also included positive one-off items amounting to $7.4 M – mainly pertaining to marketing cost reliefs that were received Q1 2024 and normalized in the subsequent quarters.

The Company generated USD 33.5 million in Free Cash Flow during the quarter, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with no leverage and healthy cash reserves.

Ongoing Portfolio Expansion

During the quarter, the Company opened 14 new stores and integrated 46 additional stores from Pizza Hut Oman, bringing the total store count to 2,630 across 12 countries. This expansion reflects the Company’s steady network growth and continued investment in key markets.

Outlook: Steady Progress Through 2025

The Company entered 2025 with a focus on strengthening transaction recovery, enhancing average check, and continuing investments in digital capabilities. Americana Restaurants remains committed to omnichannel development, operational improvements, and cost efficiency to support performance through the remainder of the year.

While higher tax charges in certain markets may affect net income in upcoming quarters, the Company is managing these developments through financial planning and operational flexibility. Americana Restaurants aims to maintain steady progress across key performance areas and deliver value to its stakeholders while growing its presence in the key markets committing to the guidance provided in the beginning of 2025.

Financial Highlights

$ millions Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change % Revenue 573.4 493.5 16.2% EBITDA 121.7 103.7 17.4% Net Profit (attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Company) 32.6 28.0 16.5% Free Cash Flow 33.5 (26.5) 226.3% Earnings per Share 0.0039 0.0033 17.2% Total Store Count 2,630 2,456 7.1%

Serving Communities, Celebrated Globally

In Q1 2025, the Company undertook a series of Ramadan-focused community initiatives across 12 countries. These efforts included supporting underserved communities through meal distribution and essential supplies.

During the same period, Americana Restaurants received recognition from Yum! at its 2025 Franchise Convention, including awards such as “Modern Restaurant Portfolio,” “Digital Driver,” and “Yum! Growth Partner.”

-Ends-

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to present earnings, followed by a Q&A session, has been scheduled for Thursday, 1 May, 2025 at 17:00 (GST) / 14:00 (BST) / 9:00 (EDT). The call will be hosted by Amarpal Sandhu (CEO), Harsh Bansal (CFO & CGO) and Pujeet Girish (Head Investor Relations). Interested parties are invited to join the call by clicking here.

About Americana Restaurants

Americana Restaurants is the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in its 12 countries of operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

The Company’s historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange in 2022 marked the region’s first-ever concurrent dual-listing. Today, Americana Restaurants is a leading master franchisee and a food and beverage pioneer with decades-long heritage, an extensive geographic footprint, long-standing franchisor relationships and a diverse restaurant portfolio that spans the full out-of-home dining spectrum from QSR to fast casual, coffee and indulgence.

The Company’s portfolio includes a range of iconic global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee and Baskin Robbins. Americana Restaurants’ customer-centric restaurant platform, which includes 20 proprietary SuperApps, allows customers to experience their favourite global restaurant brands and meals when they want, where they want and how they want.

For more information, please visit: www.americanarestaurants.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Pujeet Parekh

Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

Investor.Relations@americanarestaurants.com

Media

Hayan Shadaydeh

Senior Media Relations Manager

Hayan.alshadaydeh@mslgroup.com