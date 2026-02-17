Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The American University in Dubai (AUD) and IE University signed a strategic academic partnership to deliver the Global Bachelor in Business Administration, marking AUD as IE University’s academic partner in the region.

The four-year Global BBA enables students to study across Madrid (Europe), Dubai (Gulf), Singapore (Asia) and optionally New York City (North America), or return to Madrid in their final year. Students complete their second year at AUD, where courses are taught by AUD faculty, bringing regional business expertise, applied research experience, and insights into GCC and international markets.

Manuel Muñiz, Rector of IE University and Chair of the Board of Trustees of IE New York College, said: “IE Business School’s Global BBA offers our students a transformative and multi-regional academic journey where the world becomes their classroom. Our collaboration with AUD as our strategic partner in the Gulf ensures that students benefit from the region’s leading faculty, gaining applied insights alongside international perspectives. This provides a robust and contextualized learning experience where global business concepts are examined within regional and international business frameworks.”

Dr. Kyle Long, President of the American University in Dubai, added: “We are proud to lead the Dubai segment of IE University’s Global BBA as its strategic academic partner in the Gulf. This collaboration reinforces AUD’s longstanding role as a leading American institution in the region and our position at the heart of Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem. Through this program, AUD brings its institutional strength, regional connectivity, and academic rigor to a global pathway. Our role in this multi-hub model underscores our position as an active bridge within the program and reflects our shared commitment with IE University to delivering aligned curriculum standards, academic excellence, and impactful student experience.”

The Global BBA combines core business coursework with applied projects, corporate challenges, and multi-regional perspectives. During their year at AUD, students engage with coursework grounded in the Gulf’s economic, cultural, and business environment, guided by faculty who bring both regional expertise and international experience. This ensures that the Dubai segment is fully integrated into the program’s overall learning outcomes, while offering contextual insights into the region’s markets and business practices.

The signing ceremony brought together senior academic and executive leadership from both institutions. From the American University in Dubai, attendees included Dr. Assaad Farah, Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Ms. Tala Makhlouf, Associate Executive Vice President; and Ms. Nathalie Sawaya, Study Abroad Manager.

IE University was represented by Dr. Manuel Muñiz, Rector of IE University and Chair of the Board of Trustees of IE New York College; Mr. Joseph Sfeir, Head of Middle East and Africa; Ms. Maneli Shojaei, Director of the IE University Dubai Office; and Mrs. Adelaide Isaacs, Director of Business Development and Global Academic Partnerships and Alliances.

IE University’s delegation’s visit also included academic and student engagement sessions focused on the new era of global geopolitics, highlighting the shift from international cooperation to great-power rivalry, as well as the growing role of technology in global power dynamics.

This collaboration is part of a long-standing relationship between AUD and IE University, encompassing student exchange and study abroad programs. It also involves ongoing faculty collaboration, reflecting a shared commitment to faculty-led, globally immersive education that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and perspectives required to engage effectively in international business.

About AUD

The American University in Dubai (AUD) has been offering a world-class American education in the UAE since 1995. With a diverse student body representing over 100 nationalities, AUD delivers globally recognized undergraduate and graduate degrees across fields including AI, Business, Engineering, Communication, Biology, Psychology, Architecture, Design, Education, and International Affairs. Our accomplished faculty combine academic excellence with real-world experience, preparing graduates who are highly sought after by employers worldwide. AUD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award bachelor's and master's degrees. AUD also holds prestigious accreditations such as AACSB, ABET, IAA, ACEJMC, and NASAD, among others.

About IE University

IE University promotes positive change through education, research, and innovation. The academic institution offers a technology-based learning ecosystem for leaders with a global vision, an entrepreneurial mindset, deep respect for diversity and sustainability, and a unique focus on the humanities. IE University is comprised of six schools: IE Business School, IE Law School, IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs, IE School of Architecture and Design, IE School of Science and Technology, and IE School of Humanities. The institution has a faculty of full-time and adjunct professors who produce research and teach students from 160 countries in Bachelors, Masters and Executive Education programs. IE University's platform of more than 84,000 alumni is present in 185 countries.