RIYADH: American Express Saudi Arabia will be the title sponsor of the third edition of the Time Out Riyadh Restaurant Awards 2024, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the Kingdom's hospitality and gastronomy industries.

The Time Out media brand is the operator of the region’s longest-running Restaurant Awards series, which began with the launch of Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards in 2005, and saw Riyadh added in 2022. The Time Out Riyadh Restaurant Awards are the culmination of 365 days of anonymous restaurant reviews across the city, encompassing various cuisines, experiences and price points.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, CEO of American Express Saudi Arabia, stated: "We are proud to extend our support to an event that not only celebrates culinary expertise but also boosts the hospitality industry in the Kingdom. This partnership aligns with our goals of fostering local talent, enhancing Riyadh’s dining scene, and showcasing the city as a destination for exceptional culinary experiences. We look forward to seeing another exciting edition of this distinguished award unfold in the coming weeks.”

This year’s gala event will take place on 11 September at Riyadh’s voco Hotel and will feature 250 entries and 24 exciting categories. The award recognizes top dining experiences across a range of regional cuisine categories, from European and Indian to Japanese and Saudi, as well as themed categories such as Breakfast & Brunch, Ice Cream & Gelato, Barbecue, Coffee, and more, showcasing the capital's thriving and innovative culinary landscape and its status as a gastronomic hub. Dining venues will also be competing for the Grand Prix award and the title of Restaurant of the Year, a coveted distinction that places deserving restaurants firmly on the culinary map for diners across the Kingdom and abroad.

Over 250 restaurants were shortlisted by Time Out Riyadh’s restaurant reviewers – the largest number to date. For more information on the Time Out Riyadh Restaurant Awards and to view the current shortlist, click here.