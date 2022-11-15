Bahrain: American Express Middle East is launching its second annual Shop Small campaign in Bahrain from November 1 to December 31, following last year’s campaign, which attracted participation from more than 400 small and medium sized businesses.

This second edition of Shop Small marks American Express Middle East’s continued commitment to support small businesses and – by extension – the local community across the Kingdom, with 100% of the Shop Small business partners from last year participating this year, in addition to new merchants. Café & Restaurants lead the category of Shop Small businesses this year, followed by Health & Beauty, Perfumes and Gift shops, Beauty Salons, Grocery stores and more.

During the two-month campaign, all American Express Middle East Cardmembers will receive BD 2 when they spent BD 5 or more at all 650 participating Shop Small merchants. Few of these include Machabees (Bahraini cuisine restaurant), Plant Café, Raaw Café, Florencia ice cream, Chrysos jewellery and more to be found on americanexpress.com.bh/shopsmall.

Participating Small businesses across Bahrain will benefit from online tools, marketing support and local promotion campaigns.

“American Express Middle East has been part of the community of Bahrain for over 45 years. Last year, we launched Shop Small and it was well received by both Cardmembers and merchants across the Kingdom, successfully incentivising customers to think and support local businesses first,” said Mazin Khoury, CEO, American Express Middle East. “This is an ongoing commitment. We want to take a leading role in the Kingdom to support, foster, and back a strong, sustainable, and dynamic small business community.”

American Express has a long history of championing local business and believes small businesses are at the core of every thriving neighbourhood. The Shop Small campaign originally started as Small Business Saturday® during the holiday season in the USA in 2010 to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Shop Small is now a larger, global movement that supports small businesses every day.

To learn more about the Shop Small initiative in Bahrain and find the participating Small Businesses, please visit americanexpress.com.bh/shopsmall.

Merchants and Small Businesses who wish to welcome American Express and join the Shop Small initiative can also visit the link American Express Shop Small. Full terms and conditions apply including location and payment restrictions.

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 500 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

AMEX Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

