Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Celebrating a decade of The American Express Platinum Credit Card in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), American Express Middle East unveils additional and expanded benefits. Both new and existing American Express Platinum Credit Card Members in the UAE can enjoy an extensive range of new dining, travel, and everyday life benefits.

The new Platinum Credit Card benefits include:

10% cashback on dining spend locally and abroad (up to 50 AED back monthly) making dining out even more rewarding.

AED 75 back monthly on grocery spend.

Enhanced access to more than 1400 airport lounges worldwide (up to 12 visits each year per Card Member and 8 visits each year for 1 Supplementary Card Member, including accompanying guests), making shared travel experiences even more enjoyable.

The new benefits are in addition to the existing benefits that Platinum Credit Card Members can enjoy:

2 Membership Rewards® points for every 4 AED of eligible spend, with rewards that never expire. New Platinum Credit Card Members receive a welcome offer of 30,000 Membership Rewards points and can earn back their annual fee by spending 10,000 AED in the first three months.

Platinum Credit Card Members can redeem points for miles with 14 Airlines, stay at thousands of hotels globally, merchandise from top brands, or pay for their everyday transactions using 'Select & Pay with points'.

Protection coverage with insurance benefits such as Travel Insurance and Retail protection insurance, to protect purchases against unforeseen circumstances.

The American Express Middle East Mobile App offers a seamless digital journey, starting from registration all the way to redeeming rewards. Users can easily save and monitor their benefits, refer friends, apply for supplementary cards, view the latest offers, pay with points, and efficiently manage their accounts.

American Express Middle East’s Chief Business Officer, Saud Swar, shares, “The American Express® Platinum Credit Card is about enhancing everyday experiences and enabling our Card Members to enjoy the travel benefits they’ve always loved. As we celebrate a decade of the Platinum Credit Card in the United Arab Emirates, we're excited to offer even more benefits to our Card Members in response to their ever-evolving preferences, allowing them to elevate their experiences, and exploring a greater variety of dining options worldwide and locally.”

Discover the exclusive benefits and unique Membership Rewards® program of the American Express Platinum Credit Card: https://www.americanexpress.ae/en-ae/cards/the-american-express-platinum-credit-card/

Terms and Conditions apply.

-Ends-

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

Learn more at www.americanexpress.com.bh, or download the mobile app, Amex MENA App or connect with us on www.facebook.com/AmericanExpressME, www.instagram.com/amexmena and www.linkedin.com/company/AmericanExpressME