The Agadir desalination plant in Morocco will be expanded to 400,000 m³/day, marking AMEA Power’s first water desalination project in North Africa.

The facility will be powered by AMEA Power’s 150 MW wind power plant in Laayoune.

Dubai, UAE – AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in Africa, is pleased to announce its entry into the second phase of the Agadir desalination project in Morocco. The facility will be powered by AMEA Power’s 150 MW wind project in Laayoune. Once operational, it will become the company’s first water desalination plant in North Africa.

Upon completion of the expansion, the Agadir desalination plant will reach a total capacity of 400,000 m³/day, making it one of the largest desalination facilities in Africa. While the first phase of the plant has been developed and is currently owned by Spanish Cox, a global leader in water and energy management, the second phase will be delivered through a joint venture, with AMEA Power joining the project and supplying renewable energy through its wind farm in Laayoune.

This project is the first to be executed further to the strategic joint venture agreement signed in May 2025 between AMEA Power and Cox. It reflects the shared ambition of both companies to deliver integrated infrastructure projects where access to water and energy are deeply interconnected.

The total investment for the second phase of the desalination project and the associated wind power facility is expected to exceed €250 million. The desalination expansion is expected to be operational end of 2026, with the wind farm coming online in 2027.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: "Our entry into the second phase of the Agadir desalination project in Morocco, under the Water Alliance Ventures platform, reflects AMEA Power’s ambition to address both water and energy challenges through integrated solutions. This project is not only our first entry into the water sector in North Africa – it is also a powerful example of what long-term partnerships can achieve for sustainable development across the region”.

The project also reaffirms AMEA Power’s commitment to Morocco, a core market in the company’s long-term strategy. With several clean energy projects already under development across the country, AMEA Power remains fully aligned with the Kingdom’s ambitions to advance renewable energy, water security, and sustainable development.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, battery storage, water desalination and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition and water security.