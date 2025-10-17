Dubai, UAE – AMD has signed a strategic collaboration with Kerno, a UAE-based enterprise infrastructure provider, to accelerate the delivery of AI and cloud infrastructure to GCC markets including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As part of this agreement, the companies will collaborate on a “Made in the Emirates” initiative, where AMD-based solutions will be co-developed in the UAE.

The collaboration will see AMD and Kerno co-develop and validate enterprise AI and cloud solutions based on AMD Instinct™ AI Accelerators, AMD EPYC™ CPUs, and the AMD ROCm™ open software stack. As a regional OEM/ODM partner for AMD-based systems, Kerno will receive early access to information about the AMD product roadmap and sales enablement tools.

“The ‘Made in the Emirates’ initiative reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced computing and AI infrastructure,” said Christopher Caswell, Co-founder & CEO of Kerno. “By combining high-performance platforms with Kerno’s regional engineering and manufacturing expertise, we are creating enterprise solutions designed, built, and supported in the Emirates — empowering governments and businesses across the GCC to innovate with confidence.”

As part of this agreement, AMD and Kerno will work to define a roadmap for a joint testing and integration lab in the UAE, as well as explore co-establishing an AI competency center in the region to explore the use of the AMD enterprise AI portfolio for strategic customer engagements.

“AMD is committed to empowering its partners in the Middle East to achieve leadership performance and scale with cutting-edge AI infrastructure,” said Zaid Ghattas, General Manager. Middle East, Türkiye and Africa. “This collaboration extends our local presence in the UAE and enhances our ability to deliver enterprise AI and cloud solutions, support our local customers, and drive future growth.”

You can visit Kerno (Stand H3-A15) and AMD (Stand H7-B30) at GITEX Global 2025.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, and X pages.

About Kerno

We design, manufacture, and support advanced infrastructure technology systems in the UAE, the Middle East, and North Africa, driving digital transformation across government, business, and industry sectors.

Our enterprise-class solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of the Middle East, ensuring reliability, security, and scalability for immediate and long-term national development goals. Our commitment extends beyond technology to the cultivation of local engineering and technology expertise. We aim to contribute to evolving the local R&D ecosystem, collaborate with local universities, and develop the next generation of local technology leaders. This initiative is designed to accelerate digital innovation and contribute to the sustainable technological advancement of the Middle East.