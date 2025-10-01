Kuwait City, The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait (ABCK-AmCham Kuwait) successfully hosted a Women in Business (WIB) Focus Group Workshop titled “How to Develop Your Brand & Strategically Position Yourself”.

The interactive workshop helped professionals strengthen their personal brand and learn practical strategies for positioning themselves in today’s competitive market. The session combined short talks, hands-on exercises, and panel-style insights from leading experts.

The program was led by Dr. Arezou Harraf, Chair of AmCham Kuwait’s Women in Business Focus Group, and featured guest speakers:

Dr. Rawda Awwad, President of AUK, who spoke on “Market Yourself Without the Megaphone”

Mohammed Al Muaili, CEO of KRH, who shared strategies on “Build and Keep Better Connections”

Mai Alowaish, CEO of Cinet, who highlighted how to “Spot the Real Deal in the Room”

Throughout the evening, participants engaged in practical exercises that allowed them to craft a one-line personal brand statement, develop a concise 30-second introduction for professional settings, and identify two actionable steps to implement over the next 30 days, with the option of pairing up with an accountability partner to stay on track.

The workshop provided attendees with practical takeaways they could immediately apply to networking, career advancement, and professional visibility.

“This session was not just about theory; it was about leaving with real tools participants could use the very next day,” said Dr. Harraf. “Your personal brand is more than a CV or LinkedIn profile—it’s the story people remember when you’re not in the room.”

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait

A non-profit organization operating since 1985, composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in Kuwait.