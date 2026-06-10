Kuwait – AmCham Kuwait, in partnership with AmCham Oman, AmCham Qatar, the Port of Salalah, and Salalah Free Zone, successfully hosted the “Regional Logistics & Ports Webinar: Salalah Port & Salalah Free Zone – Strategic Alternative Trade Routes for Today and Tomorrow.”

The session brought together business leaders, logistics stakeholders, and regional participants to discuss supply chain resilience, trade continuity, and emerging logistics alternatives amid evolving geopolitical and economic challenges affecting the region.

The webinar opened with remarks from Mrs. Rebecca Olson, CEO of AmCham Oman, who emphasized the importance of regional collaboration and the role of the AmCham network in facilitating meaningful business dialogue and cross-border opportunities across the GCC.

Olson added:

“One of the core strengths of the AmCham network lies in its ability to convene practical, solution-oriented discussions that translate into real cross-border business opportunities. As companies continue to reassess supply chains and long-term regional strategies, Oman, and particularly Salalah, stands out for its strategic connectivity, stability, and access to global markets. We were pleased to contribute to this dialogue alongside our colleagues in Kuwait and Qatar.”

The session featured presentations by Mr. Khalid Jaboub, Senior Business Development Specialist at Salalah Free Zone – Asyad Group, and Mr. Mohammed Alawaid, Senior Business Development Manager at the Port of Salalah.

Mr. Khalid Jaboub provided an overview of Salalah Free Zone’s strategic positioning outside the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting investment opportunities across pharmaceuticals, food processing, petrochemicals, logistics, mining, green hydrogen, and regional distribution. He also discussed the advantages of Oman’s Free Trade Agreement with the United States, integrated port connectivity, and the role of Salalah in supporting supply chain diversification and trade resilience.

Mr. Mohammed Alawaid presented the operational and infrastructure capabilities of the Port of Salalah, including its world-class container and cargo facilities, regional feeder connectivity, expansion projects, and growing role as a logistics hub connecting GCC markets, East Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United States. He also highlighted the port’s efficiency rankings, infrastructure investments, and long-term growth ambitions.

Commenting on the session, Ms. Paola de la Roche, Executive Director of AmCham Kuwait, stated:

“This discussion comes at a critical time for businesses across the region. Companies are increasingly looking at how to strengthen operational continuity, diversify supply chains, and identify strategic alternatives that can support long-term resilience. The collaboration between our AmChams and our partners in Oman reflects the importance of regional dialogue and practical business solutions.”

The webinar concluded with discussions surrounding future opportunities for regional cooperation, trade facilitation, and investment engagement between GCC stakeholders and the broader international business community.

For further information, please contact:

communications@amchamkuwait.org

About AmCham Kuwait: Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, and prominent business leaders from both the United States and Kuwait. As a key advocate for American business interests in Kuwait, AmCham Kuwait works to strengthen the commercial and economic ties between the two nations. For more information, please visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.