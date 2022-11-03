One Piece Film: Red is the most popular Anime film to date

Premiere event took place on November 1, 2022 at AMC’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)

Riyadh: AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in the Kingdom, hosted an exclusive premiere event for the eagerly anticipated Anime film, One Piece Film: Red. On November 1, 2022, at AMC’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the special event served the Kingdom’s cinema and Anime community, appealing to younger and older generations alike.

As part of AMC Cinemas’ commitment to the Saudi's Vision 2030 to develop the Kingdom’s cinema sector under Quality of Life program, the event provided moviegoers more access to a diverse slate of entertainment offerings.

Billed as the biggest One Piece film to date, One Piece Film: Red delighted fans of the wildly popular franchise. A critically acclaimed Japanese manga series created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece focuses on the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his band of swashbucklers: the Straw Hat Pirates.

The fifteenth feature film of the One Piece film series, One Piece Film: Red has garnered over 150 million US dollars in box office returns worldwide, had been released theatrically on August 2022 in Japan and will be released in KSA and other territories on Nov 3, 2022.

As part of the film’s Saudi launch, representatives from Front Row — the regional distributer of the film —attended AMC’s KAFD premiere and expressed their appreciation to all the franchise fans in Saudi.

One Piece Film: Red is set to be released, only in theatres, across the Kingdom on XX. For further information and a list of upcoming films and screening times, please visit: www.amccinemas.com

-Ends-

About Saudi Cinema Company

Saudi Cinema Company (SCC) is a joint venture between AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), the leading national investor, developer, and operator of Saudi Arabia’s diverse entertainment eco-system. In this partnership, SEVEN and AMC aim to open 50 cinemas, offering 500 screens across the Kingdom. SCC is the culmination of this partnership and will bring together AMC’s innovation in the exhibition industry, including its emphasis on premium large format experiences and SEVEN’s goal of transforming Saudi Arabia into a global hub for entertainment, culture, and tourism. AMC operates among the most productive cinemas in the United States and has the first or second market share in 9 of the 15 countries it operates in, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East. SEVEN was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to serve as the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector – a key pillar of the ambitious social and economic plans undertaken in the Kingdom supporting Vision 2030. SCC will build on the success of the partnership and continue to provide world-class cinema-going experiences in Saudi Arabia.