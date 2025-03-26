Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s dominance as the Middle East and North Africa’s largest hub for startup funding and tech investment will receive another injection of AI-powered transformation when a global tour of pop-up collaborative spaces and immersive AI experiences lands in Dubai next month.

The AWS GenAI Loft Dubai in partnership with Dubai AI Campus and Nvidia takes place from 7-11 April 2025 at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation One, delivering a five day showcase of cutting-edge AI technologies and their practical applications across industries.

The opening day sets the tone with an inspiring keynote, producer panel discussions, ecosystem insights, live AWS demonstrations, and concludes with a premium networking reception.

By bringing together business leaders, investors, developers, startups, and AI enthusiasts, this event aligns with the UAE's vision for AI leadership and digital transformation, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange and networking in the rapidly evolving field of generative AI.

Transforming industries with real-world AI

Startups have always been the lifeblood of innovation. They are the frontrunners in new technologies adoption, and when it comes to generative AI, they are poised to transform industries and shape the future.

In 2024, AWS, the world’s most comprehensive cloud provider, announced a commitment of $230 million to accelerate the creation of generative AI applications by startups around the world as well as the second-annual AWS Generative AI Accelerator. With these efforts, AWS is doubling down on its commitment to support startup founders to innovate faster and reinvent customer experiences and applications with generative AI.

The massive advances of AI and its transformative impact will also catalyse a new wave of investment into the UAE’s startup ecosystem, which comprised a 44 percent share of the MENA’s US$2 billion funding rounds across 542 investment deals in 2024, according to a report by Digital Digest.

The AWS GenAI Loft Dubai is part of AWS GenAI Lofts, a global tour of pop-up collaborative spaces and immersive experiences for startups and developers taking residence in innovation and AI hubs around the globe. The Dubai edition features expert-led workshops, interactive demonstrations, and one-on-one consultations with AWS AI/ML specialists.

With AWS GenAI Lofts, startups, developers, and AI enthusiasts can get hands-on AI products and services from AWS Partners and AWS, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q. Developers will have the opportunity to gain greater understanding of advanced techniques, such as building agentic workflows and tuning foundation models, and dig deeper into generative AI use cases and demos. Visitors can experience exclusive sessions led by industry luminaries, make connections with generative AI investors and leaders, and get their questions answered in-person by generative AI experts.

“The AWS GenAI Loft Dubai represents our commitment to make it easy for developers of all skill levels to build and scale generative AI applications,” said Yasser Hassan, Director, MENA and Turkey, AWS. “With Nvidia, the Dubai AI Campus and DIFC, we’ve curated a one-stop destination for in-person engagement for startups and developers to learn how to use and implement generative AI technology, get up to speed on the latest trends, and connect with a wider community of technology and business experts.”

