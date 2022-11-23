Dubai, UAE — Continuously looking for ways to innovate on behalf of customers, Amazon in the UAE today announced the signing of an agreement with LuLu Group. The aim of the agreement is to deliver an elevated online grocery offering for customers in the UAE, paired with both fast and convenient delivery options. The new relationship will see both companies work together to deliver a seamless online grocery shopping journey backed by wide selection, including everyday essentials and fresh grocery items, great prices, as well as fast delivery options on www.amazon.ae.

The new online grocery offering will give customers the chance to enjoy a wider grocery selection of high-quality products, including everyday essentials and fresh groceries, at great prices. As part of this collaboration, Amazon and LuLu Group are combining their best-practice, customer knowledge, logistics innovation, technology expertise, to optimize operational efficiencies, reduce delivery times, and provide an overall exceptional experience giving customers in the UAE what they truly want and need, as they shop for groceries.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “Such partnerships are what Abu Dhabi and the UAE continue to push for, as we play host to and work to support private sector players in their drive to innovate, provide modern and seamless experiences to customers, and grow as we keep developing a supportive business ecosystem to cement Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred destination for business and investments. We congratulate Amazon and Lulu Group and hope this agreement will help both parties reach new heights in serving UAE customers.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, commented: “Driven by our customer-obsession, innovation, and long-term thinking, we are very proud to be working alongside LuLu Group who also holds customer-centricity at the heart of its business. We are always looking for ways to improve the service we deliver to our customers and provide additional benefits to them as they shop with Amazon, and we are confident they will enjoy shopping for groceries through this new offering as we launch it across the UAE.”

Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group, said: “Our customers’ needs remain our main business priority, we believe in listening to customers and adapting our model to cater to their evolving shopping preferences. We are excited to be working with the Amazon team on this journey in the UAE, pairing their advanced technology capabilities with our decades of experience, to offer an innovative online grocery offering. As we roll out this shopping experience in stages, we look forward to connecting with millions of customers shopping on Amazon.ae.”

Over the coming weeks, customers across the UAE will start to see the new grocery offering go live through the LuLu storefront on www.amazon.ae, as this rolls out to online shoppers across the country in stages, ensuring the best possible experience.

