Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Since the launch, three years ago, Amazon Alexa has brought homes around KSA and UAE seamless, hyper-localized experiences in Khaleeji Arabic, catering to their lifestyles, preferences and needs.

Smart Homes take centre stage

Smart home device adoption in KSA and UAE increased by 35%, as more devices get connected through Alexa YoY. This surge in adoption is also reflected in the number of average interactions per customer, reaching over 180 interactions per customer in the UAE and KSA in December 2024 alone.

Entertainment and spirituality, delivered daily

Beyond smart home control, KSA and UAE customers turn to Alexa for a variety of entertainment and spiritual needs. Spirituality remains to be among the most popular topics for customers in KSA and UAE, with over 5.1m prayer reminders and 1.69m “Athkar” actions.

Football fever

As football continues to rise in popularity in Saudi Arabia, Amazon has recorded over 5 million football-related questions that were made to Alexa by fans across the UAE and KSA. Of all the local clubs, KSA’s Al Hilal is considered the most popular footballing team, with its fans interacting with Alexa four times more often than the fans of Al Nasr.

Football fans also show a keen interest in international clubs. Barcelona emerged as the top international team requested through Alexa in KSA and UAE, followed by Real Madrid and Manchester City. These clubs continue to captivate fans in the region, with frequent inquiries about matches and key players.

Localization wins over KSA and UAE customers

Alexa’s increasing engagement in the Middle East is attributed to its deep localization efforts, ensuring that the voice service seamlessly integrates into the lives of regional customers. Alexa supports Khaleeji Arabic, a dialect spoken in the Arabian Peninsula, and provides access to a vast array of localized content, including news, music, and skills.

Dr. Raf Fatani, Regional General Manager, Alexa, MENA: “We're excited to see how our customers in KSA and the UAE are leveraging Alexa's capabilities to simplify and enrich their daily lives. The adoption of Alexa and smart home devices has been truly inspiring. We saw a remarkable 28% growth in Alexa's monthly active customers in KSA and the UAE in 2024. This growth underscores our commitment to customer obsession and long-term thinking. Across the region, customers are embracing ambient intelligence, which seamlessly integrates AI, devices, and services to create experiences that are far greater than the sum of their parts. At Amazon, we believe it's still Day One and we remain committed to inventing on behalf of our customers.”